Scouting the ACC: Offensive Players To Watch

You know about the Hokies and Cavs, but here are some other ACC players to watch.

JOSH DOWNS

North Carolina junior receiver

2021: All-ACC first team; Biletnikoff Award semifinalist; ranked fifth in nation with 101 catches; ranked 11th in nation with 1,335 receiving yards; had eight TD catches; ranked third nationally with 754 yards after the catch; averaged 114.2 all-purpose yards; averaged 9.8 yards per punt return.

Downs on his development: "I've always been a hard worker, ever since I was young. My dad, he had a feeling I wasn’t going to be the biggest guy, so he always told me, 'At your size, you're going to have to work harder, you're going to have to be faster, you're going to have to be quicker.’ So ever since I was a kid, I've always been working on my quickness, speed and having great hands."

DEVIN LEARY

North Carolina State fifth-year senior quarterback

2021: All-ACC honorable mention; Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award semifinalist; completed 283 of 431 passes with five interceptions; ranked sixth in school history with 3,433 passing yards; school-record 35 TD passes; ranked third in school history in completion percentage (65.7%); ranked second in school history in passing efficiency (157.1).

Leary on trying to improve: "My biggest emphasis this offseason comes with the defensive identification — whether there is a certain pressure or a certain look that is bad with the specific play that we have, getting us out of those looks. That was my biggest thing this spring that Coach [Tim] Beck [the offensive coordinator] kind of took the leash off me — 'Hey, if you see something that you feel as if this play isn't going to work, just get out [of it] and check it.’"

A.T. PERRY

Wake Forest fifth-year senior receiver

2021: All-ACC first team; Biletnikoff Award semifinalist; 71 catches; ranked second in Wake history with 1,293 receiving yards; tied for fifth in ACC history with school-record 15 TD catches.

Wake QB Sam Hartman on Perry: "I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet. I think he's got some ways to go, which will be very cool to see. He's just got a knack to find the ball, a knack to get open. He works hard, loves the game. He doesn't take it too seriously I think it’s a good thing. He likes to have a smile on his face."

SEAN TUCKER

Syracuse junior running back

2021: Associated Press All-America second team; All-ACC first team; Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award semifinalist; ranked sixth in nation with school-record 1,496 rushing yards; ranked eighth in school history in TD runs (12); had 246 carries; ranked seventh in school history with 6.1 yards per carry; ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards per game (124.7) and yards from scrimmage (1,751); ranked fifth nationally in all-purpose yards (145.9).

Syracuse coach Dino Babers on Tucker: "Tucker is one of the best running backs in the country, if not the best running back in the country. Tucker doesn’t go home — and he has a great home. He doesn't go home. He works out, he goes to his room, he studies. He's just focused. His goal is to go the National Football League and I'd imagine it would be this year."

TYLER VAN DYKE

Miami third-year sophomore quarterback

2021: ACC rookie of the year; completed 202 of 324 passes for 2,931 yards with six interceptions; tied for seventh in Miami history with 25 TD passes; ranked sixth in Miami history in completion percentage (62.3%); played in 10 games.

Van Dyke on what he worked on in the offseason: "Reading coverages — sometimes in the games last year that would kind of get to me and I would just kind of go blind out there and not really understand what was going on. So I'm trying to get to that point where I'm really consistent in seeing all that."