Scouting the ACC: Pittsburgh

Coach: Pat Narduzzi (53-37 in seven seasons)

2021 record: 11-3, 7-1 (ACC and Coastal Division champ)

2021 bowl: lost to Michigan State 31-21 in Peach Bowl

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

Key players: OT Carter Warren, OT Gabe Houy, DE Habakkuk Baldonado, DT Calijah Kancey, LB SirVocea Dennis, S Brandon Hill, PK Sam Scarton

Key losses: QB Kenny Pickett, WR Jordan Addison, TE Lucas Krull, CB Damarri Mathis

Pat Narduzzi on WR Jordan Addison transferring to Southern Cal: "We helped him win a Biletnikoff [Award as the nation's top receiver] and be the player that he is. I think Kenny Pickett was pretty good; he had one of the best quarterbacks in the country throwing the ball [to him]. I think sometimes people forget how they got where they are. It was a special year. A ton of respect for Jordan. Young men have got to make decisions based on what they know or what they thought."

Narduzzi on the potential to win a second straight ACC title: "The ingredients are certainly there. We didn't just recruit for one year, for 2021, and forgot what we're doing. We built this thing the right way. We've got talent. We'll have talent next year, too. We've got a good football team across the board. Our D-line's good. Our DBs are good. Our linebackers are good. Our O-line's good. Our running backs are good. We've got good receivers. We're going to be okay."

LB SirVocea Dennis on opening with the team's first game against West Virginia in 11 years: "We expect to keep this a very rowdy and fun rivalry. We're going against not just another team in West Virginia but a whole state and the whole city of Morgantown. We understand that we have to play for Pittsburgh, we have to play for Pennsylvania and us."