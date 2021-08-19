Scouting the ACC: Pittsburgh

QB KENNY PICKETT ON RETURNING TO PITT INSTEAD OF TURNING PRO: "It was a business decision. I took all the emotion out of it. Obviously I wanted to go to the NFL, but at the end of the day, I didn't feel like it was time for me to go yet. Looking at this team, I think there's a lot of talent. That made it really easy to come back, as well as a great coaching staff."

PAT NARDUZZI ON HOW THE PANDEMIC AFFECTED LAST SEASON: "You talk about a miserable year overall — miserable is probably an understatement. August is when we develop them, spring ball is when we develop. There's no development [last year]. Kenny Pickett goes down against BC and we've got to play our backup quarterback that's gotten no reps — we had no time to develop our backup quarterback in spring ball. It was also a mind-set — kids in August camp didn't think they were going to play a season. They were there physically, but were they mentally? They will be locked in much more than they were last August. I think that's what we missed, is that preparedness."