Scouting the ACC: Syracuse

COACH: Dino Babers (24-36 in five seasons, 61-52 in nine seasons overall)
2020 RECORD: 1-10, 1-9
2020 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 10 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Tommy DeVito, RB Sean Tucker, WR Taj Harris, DE Josh Black, LB Mikel Jones, CB Garrett Williams
KEY LOSSES: WR Nykeim Johnson, S Andre Cisco, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, P Nolan Cooney
DE JOSH BLACK ON THE TEAM'S ATTITUDE: "It's not an energy [of negativity] anymore like, 'Oh man, we have practice.’ It's, 'Oh man, we have practice, we can get better!’ It's actually like the guys want to get better. They're not being forced to get better. Last year our team was very divided. Everybody had their own opinions and feelings. That's where we took a step back. There wasn't the leadership. That's the reason I personally came back."
BLACK ON RUNNING BACKS ABDUL ADAMS AND JARVEON HOWARD RETURNING AFTER OPTING OUT LAST YEAR: "They knew that they would be at the bottom of the depth chart again and would have to work their way back up. It's not like they went blindly into the decision of opting out. They knew all the repercussions that could come with it, and now they're just working their tail off. They're working with a chip on their shoulder. It's good to see that energy."
DINO BABERS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE: "The biggest thing with the offensive line is we're going to be healthy. The guys that were protecting last year, those weren't a lot of the guys you're going to see there this year. And then the ones that were out there last year that get an opportunity to come back and do it again this year are going to be better. It should be night and day difference. Now that doesn't mean we go from a whole bunch of sacks to zero, but we better not have a whole bunch again."