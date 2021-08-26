Scouting the ACC: Syracuse

DINO BABERS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE: "The biggest thing with the offensive line is we're going to be healthy. The guys that were protecting last year, those weren't a lot of the guys you're going to see there this year. And then the ones that were out there last year that get an opportunity to come back and do it again this year are going to be better. It should be night and day difference. Now that doesn't mean we go from a whole bunch of sacks to zero, but we better not have a whole bunch again."