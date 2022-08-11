Scouting the ACC: Syracuse

Coach: Dino Babers (66-59 in 10 seasons, including 29-43 in six years at Syracuse)

2021 record: 5-7, 2-6

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Key players: QB Garrett Shrader, RB Sean Tucker, LB Mikel Jones, CB Garrett Williams, CB Duce Chestnut

Key losses: C Airon Servais, DE Cody Roscoe, DE Kingsley Jonathan, DT Josh Black

Dino Babers on the offense under UVa-turned-Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae: "We want to score more points. With this defense, I don't think we need to score a lot more. But we need to score some more. The thing that Robert Anae does a fantastic job of is he builds the offense around his personnel. So even though we're going to be able to do things that Virginia did, we're still going to do the things that fit our personnel the best."

QB Garrett Shrader on the offense: "We've been moving the ball much better down the field. Big plays. It's just continuing to attack defenses and make them stress more than we have in the past. Last year we had to make exceptional plays every now and then. That's how we were moving the ball — or have Sean [Tucker] break a big run, open up a hole. We've been seeing that a lot more frequently. We have the personnel to kind of do what they did at Virginia, but we're not where they were at all because they had those older guys and they'd been there in that system for four or five years."

Babers on the special teams: "One of the things about this team that needs to be drastically different is special teams. Bob Ligashesky is the new special teams coordinator that came in — did time at the University of Illinois, won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a special teams coach. If we improve our special teams, some of those close losses won't be close losses. We were not good on special teams last year. We need to get better in all phases."