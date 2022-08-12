Scouting the ACC: Wake Forest

Coach: Dave Clawson (141-128 in 22 seasons, including 51-48 in eight years at Wake)

2021 record: 11-3, 7-1 (Atlantic Division champ)

2021 bowl: beat Rutgers 38-10 in Gator Bowl

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

Key players: QB Sam Hartman (sidelined indefinitely), WR A.T. Perry, C Michael Jurgens, OG Sean Maginn, DE Rondell Bothroyd

Key losses: WR Jaquarii Roberson, OT Zach Tom, DT Miles Fox, S Traveon Redd, CB Ja'Sir Taylor, PK Nick Sciba

Dave Clawson on last year's success: "As much as we enjoyed last year's success, you're still driven. You want to make it better. You want to improve. We don't want complacency in our program. So we're proud of what we've accomplished and how we've grown the program and the Wake Forest brand. The rankings and all those things are nice. But what I love about coaching is still the core job. I love the player development. I love the preparation of the team. I love the weekly challenges. I'm not wired that way, to look back and reflect and relax."

QB Sam Hartman on losing in last year's ACC title game: "That’s one of the reasons why I came back — obviously not high draft grades as well. But it’s a legacy. Wake Forest invested in me and I want to invest back in Wake Forest. I felt like I owed it to them and their belief in me. It's Coach Clawson, it’s the university, it's the teammates, it's the president, it’s the AD, it's everyone who's involved. I wanted to make it right."

DE Rondell Bothroyd on the defense under new coordinator Brad Lambert: "We have a new attitude to us, kind of a chip on our shoulder. And I think Lambert knows that — knows that we went through some adversity last year. And I think the attitude he brings is just confidence. He loves to be aggressive, and he'll take the consequences with that. There's a lot of room to grow and be better than last year."