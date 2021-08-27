Scouting the ACC: Wake Forest

QB SAM HARTMAN ON THROWING FOUR INTERCEPTIONS IN THE BOWL LOSS TO WISCONSIN: "You have something like that happen, probably the worst game, the worst thing of your life, and you just grow from it. You learn how your brain works when you get into that mode of, 'Oh crap, I really screwed this thing up for a lot of people and a lot of teammates and coaches.’ It was great because my teammates supported me."

LB LUKE MASTERSON ON HOW THE PASS RUSH WILL FARE WITHOUT NORTHSIDE GRAD AND NFL DRAFT PICK CARLOS BASHAM JR.: "He was a special football player, the way that he was physically gifted but also the way that he played the football game — he gave effort on every single play and never took one play off. He would chase guys from behind. So you can't replace a guy like that. But he did a great job mentoring guys like Rondell [Bothroyd] and all the other D-linemen last year so that they're ready for this year when they have to step up."