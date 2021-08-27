 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC: Wake Forest
Scouting the ACC: Wake Forest

COACH: Dave Clawson (40-45 in seven seasons, 130-125 in 21 seasons overall)

2020 RECORD: 4-5, 3-4

2020 BOWL: lost to Wisconsin 42-28 in Duke's Mayo Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 11 on offense, 9 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Sam Hartman, RB Christian Beal-Smith, WR Jaquarii Roberson, S Nick Andersen, S Traveon Redd, CB Ja'Sir Taylor, PK Nick Sciba

KEY LOSSES: DE Carlos Basham Jr., LB Ja'Cquez Williams

QB SAM HARTMAN ON THROWING FOUR INTERCEPTIONS IN THE BOWL LOSS TO WISCONSIN: "You have something like that happen, probably the worst game, the worst thing of your life, and you just grow from it. You learn how your brain works when you get into that mode of, 'Oh crap, I really screwed this thing up for a lot of people and a lot of teammates and coaches.’ It was great because my teammates supported me."

LB LUKE MASTERSON ON HOW THE PASS RUSH WILL FARE WITHOUT NORTHSIDE GRAD AND NFL DRAFT PICK CARLOS BASHAM JR.: "He was a special football player, the way that he was physically gifted but also the way that he played the football game — he gave effort on every single play and never took one play off. He would chase guys from behind. So you can't replace a guy like that. But he did a great job mentoring guys like Rondell [Bothroyd] and all the other D-linemen last year so that they're ready for this year when they have to step up."

MASTERSON ON SAFETY AND MAGNA VISTA GRAD TRAVEON REDD: "He's paid his dues at Wake. He's been here a long time. He's a great football player. He's always calm and collected. He doesn't get too high or too low. He's confident in his ability and he knows he can make plays. The moment's never too big for him. He's a physical guy; he's strong. And he's also able to play in the secondary; he's fast and agile. That's what makes him special, along with his demeanor."

Schedule

Sept. 3;Old Dominion

Sept. 11;Norfolk State

Sept. 18;Florida State

Sept. 24;at Virginia

Oct. 2;Louisville

Oct. 9;at Syracuse

Oct. 23;at Army

Oct. 30;Duke

Nov. 6;at UNC (nonleague game)

Nov. 13;North Carolina State

Nov. 20;at Clemson

Nov. 27;at Boston College

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

