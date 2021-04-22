Seth Morgan shines as VMI's fill-in quarterback

Seth Morgan did not want to attend VMI, but his father talked him into it.
He wanted to quit the school as a freshman, but his father bribed him into staying.
It's a good thing for the Keydets that Morgan changed his mind both times.
The redshirt freshman has gone 2-1 as VMI's starting quarterback, helping the Keydets (6-1) advance to the FCS playoffs for the first time despite the loss of star signal-caller Reece Udinski to a torn ACL.
Why has Morgan turned out to be such a good fit for VMI's pass-happy Air Raid offense?
"I'm a pretty talented quarterback," said Morgan, whose team will visit James Madison in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. "I can put the ball where I want most of the time, if not all of the time."
Morgan has completed 92 of 121 passes (76%) for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception in six games this spring.
As the starter the past three games, he has completed 86 of 114 passes (75.4%) for 1,018 yards and seven TDs with one interception. He helped VMI win its first Southern Conference title since 1977.
He has been named one of 16 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.
On Thursday, the SoCon coaches named Morgan the league's freshman of the year.
"Seth has exceeded all expectations," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "He's stepped up."
'Tall and skinny'
Morgan, who grew up in suburban Pittsburgh, did not become the full-time starting quarterback for Mount Lebanon High School until he was a senior.
"I think that hurt him recruiting-wise," said his father, former UTEP linebacker Doug Morgan.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Morgan also was not physically imposing.
"My last game in high school I was probably 160 pounds, so I wasn't the cream of the crop," Morgan said.
"He doesn't look the role," his father said. "He's a tall and skinny kid."
As signing day in February of his senior year approached, Morgan's only FBS or FCS offer was from Dayton, an FCS school that plays nonscholarship football but was willing to give him a partial academic grant. He also had Division II and III offers.
Morgan was planning to go to a prep school or junior college.
But the night before signing day, a quarterback who had verbally committed to VMI changed his mind.
So after signing day, the VMI coaches looked at videos of 60-100 unsigned quarterbacks on a recruiting website.
Wachenheim phoned Morgan and offered him a scholarship.
Morgan and his mother visited VMI, but Morgan was not intrigued.
"He didn't like it. He was like, 'I'm not going there’ — the military and all that," his father said. "I kind of got into an argument with him. I'm like, 'Hey, if you have three or four offers, I'm with you. But this is like $60,000 a year. That's a lot of money to just blow off.’
"He ended up taking the offer."
Important trip
Morgan saw a little action for VMI in the fall of 2019, but he was able to redshirt under NCAA rules because he played in only two games. He ran for a touchdown in both a lopsided loss to Marshall and in a lopsided win over Mars Hill.
But he did not like being at a military school. After Thanksgiving, he phoned home and said he wanted to leave VMI.
"[Because of] the Rat Line, … he was like, 'I'm done. I've got to get out of here,’" his father said. "He was getting emotional. He was like, 'I can't do this.’"
His father offered him anything he wanted to get him to stay.
Morgan wanted to go with his father to Los Angeles to take in a Lakers game. His father agreed.
So Morgan agreed to stay at VMI.
Rising to the occasion
Morgan began this spring as the top backup to Udinski, a senior who is VMI's career passing leader.
But Udinski suffered a torn ACL in a March 20 overtime win at Samford. Udinski finished the game, which saw VMI improve to 4-0.
"Me and Reece are really close, so I got a chance to talk to him after the Samford game and he kind of gave me a head's-up, like, 'Hey man, I don't think this is good. I think it might be your time to step up,’" Morgan said.
The day after the game, Wachenheim informed Morgan that he would be the starter for the rest of the season.
"At that point in the season, we already had a winning season and we had accomplished a lot of things, so he said, 'There's not really much pressure on you,’" Morgan said.
Not much pressure? The Keydets were in the running for the SoCon title and the league's automatic FCS playoff bid.
Morgan said he "absolutely" felt pressure.
"I have high expectations for myself," Morgan said. "My mindset was, 'I'm going to go in and I'm going to finish what Reece started and win the SoCon championship.'"
Wachenheim had confidence in him.
"Seth had shown the abilities of a starting quarterback in practice," Wachenheim said. "He's got a strong, accurate arm. He runs well — the most mobile quarterback we've had in my time here.
"The only thing you don't know is how a young man is going to perform, when he's named the starter, … in a live game."
Morgan was nervous the week of his starting debut.
"There was definitely some nerves and some doubt," he said. "But having an amazing group of teammates around me just boosted my confidence."
Morgan won his March 27 debut, throwing a 14-yard TD pass with 35 seconds left to give VMI a 36-31 win over Wofford. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 375 yards and four TDs with no interceptions.
"He's proven to be a very decisive decision-maker," Wachenheim said.
Morgan ran for 76 yards in the win over Wofford.
"I like to think I'm pretty fast," Morgan said.
In Morgan's next start, East Tennessee State handed the Keydets their first loss. Morgan completed 36 of 46 passes for 315 yards with one interception and ran for a TD in the 24-20 defeat.
Morgan shined in last weekend's 31-17 win over The Citadel. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three TDs and also ran for a TD as VMI clinched the SoCon title and a playoff bid.
"I've built up a great chemistry with some of these receivers," Morgan said. "I know where they're going to be. I know where they like the ball."
Morgan was named the FCS freshman of the week and the SoCon offensive player of the week.
"He's playing at a very high level," Wachenheim said.
It's a good thing Morgan's father bribed him with that trip to Los Angeles.
"He thanks me now," his father said.