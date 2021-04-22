Seth Morgan shines as VMI's fill-in quarterback

So after signing day, the VMI coaches looked at videos of 60-100 unsigned quarterbacks on a recruiting website.

Wachenheim phoned Morgan and offered him a scholarship.

Morgan and his mother visited VMI, but Morgan was not intrigued.

"He didn't like it. He was like, 'I'm not going there’ — the military and all that," his father said. "I kind of got into an argument with him. I'm like, 'Hey, if you have three or four offers, I'm with you. But this is like $60,000 a year. That's a lot of money to just blow off.’

"He ended up taking the offer."

Important trip

Morgan saw a little action for VMI in the fall of 2019, but he was able to redshirt under NCAA rules because he played in only two games. He ran for a touchdown in both a lopsided loss to Marshall and in a lopsided win over Mars Hill.

But he did not like being at a military school. After Thanksgiving, he phoned home and said he wanted to leave VMI.

"[Because of] the Rat Line, … he was like, 'I'm done. I've got to get out of here,’" his father said. "He was getting emotional. He was like, 'I can't do this.’"