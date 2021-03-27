Seth Morgan to start at QB for VMI

Redshirt freshman Seth Morgan will start at quarterback for 14th-ranked VMI today at Wofford, Keydets football coach Scott Wachenheim said in a text message Saturday morning.

Morgan will start in place of Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year Reece Udinski, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of last weekend's comeback win at Samford.

Udinski was able to finish that game and lead the Keydets to an overtime victory, but Wachenheim had said Thursday that whether Udinski starts Saturday would be a game-time decision and that there was a chance Morgan would start instead.

The Keydets (4-0, 4-0 Southern Conference) will visit Wofford (1-2, 1-2) at 1 p.m.

Morgan has completed six of seven passes for 70 yards and one TD in three games this year.

Udinski, who plans to join Maryland as a graduate transfer, is the sixth-leading passer in SoCon history with a school-record 7,877 yards in his career.

