Shane Nichols 'excited' to join his brother's Radford men's basketball staff

The Nichols brothers are reuniting at Radford University.
Radford High School graduate Shane Nichols has left his job as a Murray State assistant men's basketball coach to serve as an assistant to his younger brother, new Radford University head coach Darris Nichols.
"Excited to be be back home, where everybody is," Shane Nichols, 37, said Tuesday in a phone interview. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to be back at home, coaching with my brother on the same sideline, … where we grew up.
"Being gone for so long, to be able to come back, … and to do it together, it means the world."
Radford University named Darris, a former Radford High School and West Virginia University standout and an ex-Florida assistant, as its head coach on April 21. Radford announced Shane's hiring on Tuesday.
"I want my brother to succeed," Shane Nichols said. "We probably talk three or four times a day.
"I"m going to drop everything I've got to support my brother. … I'm going to do what I've got to do to make him successful.
"I can stay in his ear and help him along the way with decision-making."
Darris, who will turn 35 next month, succeeded Mike Jones, who left Radford on April 19 after 10 years at the school to take the UNC Greensboro job.
It was only natural that Darris, who has never been a head coach before, would want his brother on his new staff.
"You obviously want to have people around you that you trust, and not only trust but people that you know will do a really good job," Darris said Tuesday in a phone interview. "He's really good at what he does.
"I talk to him every day about the ins and outs of basketball and recruiting.
"We talked to each other so much during the day when I was at Florida and he was at Murray or wherever it was, sometimes it felt like we were together anyway. So for us to be able to work together, it is special."
The former Radford High School teammates were "thick as thieves" as kids, said Shane, and remain close.
"We're best friends," Shane said. "To be able to [now] see each other every day, it's like … we're back home, playing at Radford High School."
Shane and his wife, Jamonika (an Amherst County graduate), are the parents of a 6-month-old girl, Jaliyah.
The Nichols brothers' parents, Bill and Donna Nichols, still live in Radford. So they are thrilled that Shane and his family are moving to town.
"I have a 6-month-old, so they're more excited about her than us," Shane said.
Bill and Donna Nichols were a selling point when Darris asked Shane to join his staff.
"He said, 'We've got free child care for you,’" Shane said with a laugh.
Shane said Darris called him on April 19, after Radford officials told Darris they were interested in him for the head-coaching vacancy.
"He said, 'Hey, it sounds like I'm going to get it. Are you ready to come home?’" Shane said.
But the paperwork on Shane's hiring was not completed until Tuesday.
Shane was an assistant at Ohio Valley Conference member Murray State for six seasons. He helped develop former Murray State star and current Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
"My dawg, love you," Morant tweeted Tuesday about Shane.
Shane helped Morant and the Racers win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament and make the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2019.
With Morant off in the NBA, Murray State still won a share of the OVC regular-season title in the 2019-20 season.
Shane said he was a finalist for the Southeast Missouri State head-coaching job last year.
He was a two-time All-Timesland first-team pick and a two-time All-Group A first-team pick in high school. As a senior, he had 35 points and nine 3-pointers to help Radford beat George Wythe for its second straight Region C title. He scored 1,903 points in his Radford career.
He was offered a walk-on slot at Radford University but opted to spend a year at prep school instead.
Shane began his college career at St. Peter’s, where he earned Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year honors. He transferred to Wofford to play for fellow Radford High School graduate Mike Young, who is now the coach at Virginia Tech. Shane made the All-Southern Conference third team at Wofford.
After playing professionally in Israel, Shane began his coaching career under Young as a Wofford assistant. He was on Young's staff for two seasons, helping Wofford make the 2011 NCAA Tournament. Darris later served under Young at Wofford as well.
Shane was an assistant to Joe Mihalich at both Niagara and Hofstra before joining Matt McMahon's Murray State staff.
Shane said he is not taking a pay cut to join the Radford staff. He will be paid $100,000, according to Radford.