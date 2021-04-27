Shane Nichols 'excited' to join his brother's Radford men's basketball staff

It was only natural that Darris, who has never been a head coach before, would want his brother on his new staff.

"You obviously want to have people around you that you trust, and not only trust but people that you know will do a really good job," Darris said Tuesday in a phone interview. "He's really good at what he does.

"I talk to him every day about the ins and outs of basketball and recruiting.

"We talked to each other so much during the day when I was at Florida and he was at Murray or wherever it was, sometimes it felt like we were together anyway. So for us to be able to work together, it is special."

The former Radford High School teammates were "thick as thieves" as kids, said Shane, and remain close.

"We're best friends," Shane said. "To be able to [now] see each other every day, it's like … we're back home, playing at Radford High School."

Shane and his wife, Jamonika (an Amherst County graduate), are the parents of a 6-month-old girl, Jaliyah.

The Nichols brothers' parents, Bill and Donna Nichols, still live in Radford. So they are thrilled that Shane and his family are moving to town.