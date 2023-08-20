Indiana dominated on the offensive end Sunday against Virginia Tech.

But the Hoosiers weren’t able to get a shot by Hokies goalkeeper Alia Skinner.

Skinner recorded four saves for her second shutout of the season as Virginia Tech and Indiana played to a scoreless draw in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Hokies (1-0-1) only attempted one shot in the second half, while the Hoosiers (1-0-1) attempted four shots on target after halftime.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Virginia 5, Radford 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Maggie Cagle scored two goals in the opening 12 minutes and assisted on a second-half score as the No. 5 Cavaliers (2-0-0) cruised to a win over the visiting Highlanders (1-1-0).

Jordan Phillips recorded three saves for Radford.

UNC Asheville 1, VMI 0

LEXINGTON — Karlee Benz scored off an assist from Ava Bjorkman-Tracy in the 75th minute to lift the Bulldogs (1-1-0) over the Keydets (0-2-0).

Jillian Hall finished with four saves for VMI.