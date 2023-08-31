CHARLOTTESVILLE — Meredith McDermott scored two goals in the first half to lead the 12th-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team to 2-1 win over West Virginia on Thursday.

Taylor White scored in the 84th minute for West Virginia (2-2-1). It was the first goal that UVa (3-0-2) had allowed this year.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 0, ODU 0

Alia Skinner of the Hokies had four saves as Virginia Tech (2-1-2) tied fellow 2022 NCAA tournament participant Old Dominion (4-0-1) on Thursday in Blacksburg.

Emily Bredek had six saves for the Monarchs.

Radford 0, Richmond 0

Lexi Radvanyi of the Highlanders (2-2-1) had two saves as Radford tied the host Spiders (1-2-2) on Thursday.

Taylor Montague had five saves for Richmond.