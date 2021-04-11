SoCon football title race down to VMI and Mercer

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mercer 21, No. 21 ETSU 13

MACON, Ga. – Carter Peevy threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Bears (5-5, 5-2) knocked off the Buccaneers (4-2, 4-2) on Saturday night to stay alive in the Southern Conference title race.

It was the season finale for ETSU, which was eliminated from title contention.

No. 14 VMI (5-1, 5-1) can win the SoCon title and the league’s automatic FCS playoff bid if it beats The Citadel (2-9, 2-5) on April 17 or if Mercer loses at Samford (3-3, 3-3) that day.

Mercer, which is on a four-game winning streak, can only win the title and the bid if it wins at Samford and if VMI loses to The Citadel.