SoCon play next for young, injury-plagued VMI basketball team

There's a reason why the depth-shy VMI basketball team leads the Southern Conference in 3-point field-goal percentage.

"It's probably one of the few things that we have been able to practice," VMI coach Andrew Wilson said this week in a phone interview.

VMI, which carries a 5-8 record into Thursday's SoCon opener at Furman, has only eight healthy players. So practices have been limited.

"Our games are our practice," said Wilson, a rookie head coach and former James Madison assistant. "I have two of my assistant coaches every day who are on the second team [in practice]. So two of my assistant coaches can't coach in practice because they're playing.

"We can't go live in practice. So the only live reps my guys get are in games. … We're having to do a lot of five-on-0 offense every day. … The only time we're seeing a live defense is in games. When we play really aggressive defensive teams, we can't simulate that in practice."

Thanks to injuries and the exodus of players to other schools, VMI is the only Division I men's basketball team in the country starting four freshmen.

"Every team in the country has a lot of room for improvement, but I think we do more so than other teams because of our youth," Wilson said. "I'm playing seven guys and five of them are freshmen.

"With the youth and the schedule that we've played, to be where we're at right now, I really couldn't be more proud of my group."

Wilson had said in preseason practice that the foundation of his program would be "playing fast offensively, being aggressive defensively."

But the lack of healthy players has forced him to change those plans.

"We've had to make wholesale adjustments," Wilson said.

VMI lost four returning players to season-ending surgeries before the season.

Tanner Mans hurt his shoulder in a fall pickup game, while Louis Tang suffered a torn ACL in a fall pickup game. Brennan Watkins had hip surgery last summer, while Cooper Sisco had leg surgery last May.

Center D.J. Nussbaum, who started the first five games this season, has not played since late November. He is out indefinitely with a back injury. Wilson does not know if Nussbaum will be back this season.

"He was going to be a huge part of what we were doing," Wilson said.

Wilson succeeded Dan Earl, who left VMI after seven years to steer SoCon rival Chattanooga. Four starters transferred after Earl left.

Jake Stephens and Honor Huff followed Earl to Chattanooga, while Trey Bonham is now starting at Florida and Kamdyn Curfman starts for Marshall. Stephens has already been named the SoCon player of the week five times this season.

The lone returning starter is senior guard Sean Conway. After ranking fifth on the team in scoring last season with an average of 7.5 points, he is averaging a team-best 15.8 points this season. He also leads the team in rebounding (6.1 rpg) and 3-pointers (38).

"There's times where he's carried our team," Wilson said. "Sean has gone from being a role player under the previous staff to now he's one of our go-to guys. We look to him in tough moments."

Freshman guard Asher Woods averages 15.1 points.

"He's a kid who not a lot of people believed in during the recruiting process, and he was overlooked," Wilson said. "He's getting his opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong."

Tony Felder Jr., a 5-foot-10 freshman point guard, averages 11.8 points and a team-high 3.5 assists.

"What Tony lacks in size, he doesn't lack in confidence or toughness," Wilson said.

The Keydets are shooting a league-high 39.6% from 3-point range but rank last in the league in scoring defense (74.6 ppg).

"We haven't been able to practice live, so it's made it extremely difficult on the defensive side," Wilson said. "You're seeing our lack of depth affect us defensively."

VMI had won three straight games, including home victories over Navy and Radford, before suffering back-to-back losses at American and at Fordham. The Keydets are 0-8 away from home this season.

The Keydets have been idle since their Dec. 22 overtime loss at Atlantic 10 member Fordham, which entered Wednesday with a 12-1 record.

"I like the direction that we're headed," Wilson said. "We're starting to find out who we are a little bit. I'm starting to learn our guys a little bit more. They're starting to learn what I want."

Only seven Keydets saw action in the OT loss at Fordham, including Woods, who played 44 minutes; Conway, who played 40 minutes; and Felder, who played 38 minutes.

VMI, which turned the ball over 19 times at Fordham, ranks next-to-last in the league in turnover margin.

"Fatigue plays a major role in turnovers," Wilson said.

Is Wilson worried that the heavy workload will eventually take its toll on his players?

"I'm worried about it, but I also don't have any choice," Wilson said. "So I try to be really careful with my guys in practice.

"There's just certain things we can't work on in practice because if I have somebody go down in practice, we're going to be in a world of trouble."