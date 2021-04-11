SoCon football title race down to VMI and Mercer

The Roanoke Times
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mercer 21, No. 21 ETSU 13
MACON, Ga. – Carter Peevy threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Bears (5-5, 5-2) knocked off the Buccaneers (4-2, 4-2) on Saturday night to stay alive in the Southern Conference title race.
It was the season finale for ETSU, which was eliminated from title contention.
No. 14 VMI (5-1, 5-1) can win the SoCon title and the league’s automatic FCS playoff bid if it beats The Citadel (2-9, 2-5) on April 17 or if Mercer loses at Samford (3-3, 3-3) that day.
Mercer, which is on a four-game winning streak, can only win the title and the bid if it wins at Samford and if VMI loses to The Citadel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!