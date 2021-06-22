Softball ace Keely Rochard returning to Virginia Tech

All-American pitcher Keely Rochard is returning to the Virginia Tech softball team for her extra year of eligibility.
Her decision is great news for Tech, which made the NCAA super regionals this year for only the second time in school history.
"On paper, we're really good [next season]," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said Tuesday in a phone interview. "We're going to put ourselves in a good position to improve and hopefully get beyond where we were this year.
"[Her decision] keeps us upper tier. … It's a big deal."
Rochard announced her decision Tuesday in a statement on the team's Twitter account.
"This decision is not one I came to easily," she said. "What stood out to me the most is that there is just nobody in the country I would rather play for. I have been blessed to play for this program and especially this coaching staff, and ultimately that's what made my decision."
Her decision means Tech won't be losing her to another school as a graduate transfer, as was the case when former ace Carrie Eberle left for Oklahoma State after the 2019 season.
D'Amour said Rochard did not enter the transfer portal to explore her options.
"Some people were inquiring about her. … It wasn't direct contact," he said. "But she didn't field any of those opportunities.
"Keely loves it here. … Her legacy here is important to her. … Finishing your career here, that's important to her."
Rochard was named the 2021 ACC pitcher of the year as a fourth-year junior. She has an extra year of eligibility because the 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
She had said in April that she had not yet decided whether she would return to Tech for her extra year. She had said her remaining classes were electives that she could either take this summer or wait until next year to do so.
She was mum about her decision after Tech's season-ending loss on May 30.
D'Amour had said on June 10 that Rochard had yet to inform him if she would be returning to Tech.
D'Amour said Tuesday that he thought Rochard would return but wanted to "give her room to think."
Rochard went 29-10 with a 1.38 ERA, 348 strikeouts and 70 walks in 244 innings for Tech (37-15, 23-11) this year. She threw 13 shutouts. Rochard was 4-2 with 49 strikeouts in 37 innings in the NCAA tournament.
She earned first-team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, joining former ace Angela Tincher as the only first-team All-Americans in the program history.
"She's coming back because of the coaching staff and the ability of her to improve," D'Amour said. "A recruit's going to see that and say, 'I can go to Virginia Tech and become a better pitcher my senior year than I was my freshman year.’"
Rochard's decision means Tech's entire starting lineup is returning next year. D'Amour said starting outfielder Darby Trull and starting catcher Mackenzie Lawter are also returning to Tech for their extra year.
Backup catcher Kayleigh Addington (Rockbridge County) is also returning for her extra year.
D'Amour said the only Hokie in the transfer portal is backup outfielder Cana Davis.
In addition to Rochard, pitchers Ivy Rosenberry and Mackenzie Osborne will also be back. Jefferson Forest ace Emma Lemley will be coming aboard.