Southern Conference postpones fall sports to spring

The Southern Conference announced Thursday it is postponing its fall sports season until next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although SoCon games are moving to the spring, the conference is permitting its teams to still play nonleague games this fall.

That means the VMI football team could still visit Virginia on Sept. 11 as scheduled.

UVa is the lone remaining nonleague foe on VMI's football schedule; games with Princeton and Robert Morris had already been scrapped.

After playing UVa, VMI would then return to the gridiron next spring to play its SoCon rivals.

The SoCon became the 12th of the 13 FCS conferences to postpone football until the spring. The Southland Conference had done so earlier Thursday.

The NCAA Board of Governors had announced on Aug. 5 that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall. FCS football met that threshold Aug. 7, ending hope of the FCS playoffs being held this fall. The NCAA could decide next week to move the FCS playoffs and other NCAA Division I fall sports championships to next spring.