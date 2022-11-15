Southern Virginia dismisses football coach Mulitalo

Edwin Mulitalo's reign as Southern Virginia's football coach has come to an end.

The former NFL offensive lineman said Tuesday in a phone interview that the university informed him Monday that he would not be retained.

"I tried to do my best," Mulitalo said. "My goal here was to win games and hopefully grow young men into men, and I did one of them. I just didn't win many games. And when that happens year after year, I do think of [the possibility of getting fired]. So it wasn't a total surprise. But we always wish we could have more time.

"It's always tough. I've been cut twice [in the NFL]. But you get up. The same thing I've been telling my guys, 'Keep pushing,’ well, that's what I'm going to be doing. Keep pushing."

Mulitalo, 48, was 11-33 in five years at the helm of the Knights. The team was 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the USA South this season.

Southern Virginia announced in a news release Monday that the university had decided to part ways with Mulitalo.

"It's always difficult to make a leadership change, but we felt this was the right time to move in a new direction and build on the foundation that Coach Ed and others have helped build here," athletic director Deidra Dryden said in the news release.

Through a spokesperson, Dryden declined an interview request Tuesday.

Mulitalo, whose team belonged to three different conferences in his five years as head coach, never had a winning season at the Buena Vista school.

"We fell short in motivating or directing the kids to execute our plan," Mulitalo said in the interview. "There can be plenty of excuses, but ultimately it comes down to us as coaches and me as the head coach."

Mulitalo said he wants to continue in the coaching profession.

"That's where I'm happiest," he said. "[But] I will take some time off right now and enjoy my kids' basketball games."

Mulitalo was a starting lineman in the NFL for 10 seasons. He started at offensive guard for Baltimore in the 2000 season, when the Ravens beat the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

SVU promoted Mulitalo from defensive coordinator to head coach in February 2018. He succeeded former boss Joe DuPaix, who left the NCAA Division III school to become a Navy assistant. Mulitalo had been on the SVU staff for two seasons before getting the head-coaching job.

Mulitalo took over a program that had won a total of four games in the previous four seasons combined.

In Mulitalo's first season as head coach, the Knights went 3-7 overall and 2-7 as a football-only member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

The Knights spent the next two years as a football-only member of the ODAC. The team went 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the ODAC in 2019. SVU was 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the ODAC in the delayed, abbreviated spring 2021 season.

SVU was 2-8 overall and 1-7 in its inaugural USA South season last fall.

"I'm thankful for my time here," Mulitalo said. "They treated me with the utmost respect."