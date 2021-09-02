Southern Virginia football girds for another new league

Davis Pinkston is back as the starting quarterback. The senior completed 58 of 120 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions last spring. He threw for 1,491 yards in 2019.

"I really believe that if we protect him, he can have a great year," Mulitalo said. "[But] it's always tough when you come in as a senior to a new conference. That's how some of the guys felt when we came into the ODAC, that we have to prove something for those [all-conference] accolades. So I hope that he makes enough noise to get some of those accolades."

Pinkston will again be throwing to Matthew Johansson, who caught 19 passes for 272 yards and four TDs last spring.

Mulitalo hopes SVU can run the ball better than it did last spring, when it averaged 110.3 yards rushing. The Knights missed Akiva Wedge, who ran for 1,072 yards as a senior in 2019.

"We've got to become more balanced. I'm going to kind of force that issue," Mulitalo said.

Cade Nelson, who ran for a team-high 152 yards last spring, is back. But Mulitalo, a former NFL offensive line, is concerned about the blocking ability of his inexperienced offensive line.