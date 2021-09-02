Southern Virginia football girds for another new league

BUENA VISTA — A new season means a new conference for the Southern Virginia football team.
When Edwin Mulitalo became SVU's head coach in the spring of 2018, Southern Virginia was still a football-only member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The 2018 season was the Knights' swan song in that league.
The Knights spent the last two seasons as a football-only member of the ODAC, which provided them a home that was a better geographical fit than the NJAC.
Now the Knights are on the move again.
This is SVU's first school year as an all-sports member of the USA South. The marriage plans were announced in December 2019.
"I'm excited," Mulitalo said this week. "It almost seems like we barely touched the ODAC and now we're into another conference."
The good news for SVU is that football, men's and women's basketball and most of its other sports are now in the same league. SVU used to belong to the Coast To Coast Athletic Conference (formerly the Capital Athletic Conference) for most of its other sports.
"It's great for the school," Mulitalo said of the all-sports membership.
The Latter-Day Saints school has also escaped the membership turnover that plagued the Coast To Coast Athletic Conference.
The down side for the football team is that the USA South is a more far-flung league than the ODAC, which has only one non-Virginia member.
"I'm going to miss the regional travel," Mulitalo said.
The USA South features one football team from Alabama (Huntingdon), one from Georgia (LaGrange), one from Tennessee (Maryville), four from North Carolina (Brevard, Greensboro, Methodist and N.C. Wesleyan) and two from Virginia (Averett and SVU). Averett will be exiting the league next summer to join the ODAC.
The USA South still beats the NJAC, said Mulitalo.
"I actually will enjoy traveling down South more than going to New Jersey," Mulitalo said.
There are other schools in the USA South, but only those nine play football.
The Knights will open the season Saturday with a nonleague game at Wilmington (Ohio), followed by a Sept. 11 home game with former ODAC rival Bridgewater. The team will make its USA South debut with a Sept. 18 home game against LaGrange.
Southern Virginia has been picked eighth out of nine teams in the USA South coaches' preseason poll.
SVU's fall 2020 season was postponed to last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knights went 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the ODAC in their abbreviated spring campaign.
Davis Pinkston is back as the starting quarterback. The senior completed 58 of 120 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions last spring. He threw for 1,491 yards in 2019.
"I really believe that if we protect him, he can have a great year," Mulitalo said. "[But] it's always tough when you come in as a senior to a new conference. That's how some of the guys felt when we came into the ODAC, that we have to prove something for those [all-conference] accolades. So I hope that he makes enough noise to get some of those accolades."
Pinkston will again be throwing to Matthew Johansson, who caught 19 passes for 272 yards and four TDs last spring.
Mulitalo hopes SVU can run the ball better than it did last spring, when it averaged 110.3 yards rushing. The Knights missed Akiva Wedge, who ran for 1,072 yards as a senior in 2019.
"We've got to become more balanced. I'm going to kind of force that issue," Mulitalo said.
Cade Nelson, who ran for a team-high 152 yards last spring, is back. But Mulitalo, a former NFL offensive line, is concerned about the blocking ability of his inexperienced offensive line.
Familiar faces on the defense include safety Justin Mitchell, defensive end Dallin Breen and linebackers Bishope "Leka" Apodaca, Jason Siaosi and Colby Hyder.