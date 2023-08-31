BUENA VISTA — Five years ago, Joe DuPaix stepped down as the head football coach at Southern Virginia University to become an assistant at Navy.

But DuPaix is once again in charge of the Knights. SVU brought back DuPaix in January for a second stint at the NCAA Division III school.

“It’s been great to be back,” DuPaix said in his office this week. “It’s kind of weird — I’ve coached at Navy two different times, I’ve coached at Southern Virginia now two different times. So when you go back, it kind of feels like it’s old hat a little bit. You take the lessons learned the first time through and you get to come back and have another kick at the can.”

DuPaix, 50, spent the past five years as the slotbacks coach for Ken Niumatalolo, who was fired as Navy’s coach in December. Navy’s new coach, Brian Newberry, did not retain DuPaix.

So DuPaix has returned to the Knights. The Latter-day Saints school was looking for a replacement for Edwin Mulitalo, who was let go by SVU in November. Mulitalo was 11-33 in five years at the helm of the Knights.

DuPaix is enjoying being a head coach again.

“My dad, he was a head football coach for many, many years in Utah. … I saw the influence that he had over just thousands of young men,” DuPaix said. “When you’re a position coach, you have 10-15 kids that you’re kind of overseeing and working with and really have hands-on opportunities at mentorship.

“I’ve always felt like being a head coach was one of my callings in life. To be able to come back to an institution that has so many core values that are right up my alley … is really, really beneficial. Now you’re able to actually work with 100 kids rather than 10 or 15 — kind of set the culture.

“That opportunity to be the head football coach, it’s really important for me. I’m in the stage of my career now where it’s kind of that time.”

DuPaix was an assistant at Navy and BYU before becoming a high school coach and getting his first shot at being SVU’s head coach.

His SVU office includes two framed photos from his first stint at Navy — a picture from a 2007 Army-Navy game and a picture of DuPaix shaking hands with then-President George W. Bush during a team visit to the White House.

After steering SVU in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, DuPaix left for a second stint at Navy.

Will he stick around SVU for more than two years this time?

“The expectation is to … stay here, build this program up to where it needs to be,” DuPaix said.

In DuPaix’s first stint at SVU, he took over a program that had won just one game under Jason Walker in the previous two seasons combined.

DuPaix led SVU to a 2-8 overall mark in 2016 and to another 2-8 record in 2017.

“[We need to] get to the point where we’re playing with a bunch of seniors,” he said. “When I was here before, we played with a lot of freshmen my first year, then more sophomores my second year.”

The last time DuPaix was SVU’s coach, the program was a football-only member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Now SVU belongs to the USA South. The team was 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the USA South last season.

Southern Virginia has suffered nine straight losing seasons.

“We can definitely have a winning program here. … It’s just going to take a little time,” DuPaix said.

It might certainly take a little time for DuPaix to get his first win this season. The nonconference schedule is arduous.

SVU will open the season Saturday at Christopher Newport, which won seven games last fall. The team will then host Bridgewater, which won nine games last fall. On Sept. 16, SVU will wrap up nonleague play at home against 15th-ranked Randolph-Macon, which won 11 games last fall.

“Those are not the three ideal games you want to play going into a new job,” DuPaix said with a laugh.

DuPaix will call the plays for the offense. He said the attack will be similar to the triple-option offense that SVU employed during his first stint at the school.

SVU must replace quarterback Colten Shumway, who threw for 1,543 yards as a senior last year.

DuPaix refused to say who will start at quarterback in Saturday’s opener. It will either be Isaiah Maxey (344 passing yards last year), Kai Wilkinson or freshman Lachlan Haacke.

Alex Lanktree, who ran for 189 yards last year, will start at tailback.

The slotbacks include All-USA South second-team pick Ji’reek Washington, who had 41 catches as a wide receiver last year; Isaac McMullin, Domo Dwyer; and DuPaix’s son Scott, who was on the SVU men’s lacrosse team as a freshman last spring.

The receivers include Jake Schenk, Matt Johansson, Jaren Dickson, Kekai Baker, Chase Pope (Grayson County) and Oli Byrd. The tight ends include Malik Jones and Jalan Troy.

The defensive line includes Inoke Kaufusi, who was an All-USA South second-team offensive lineman last year; Jacob Seawright; Dillon Seawright; and Peti Aiolupotea.

The linebackers include Colby Hyder (71 tackles), Stockton Ferguson (48 tackles), Seth Dahl and Kason Spackman.

The secondary includes Kolby Knight (50 tackles), Roberto Balboa (47 tackles), Jemaar Robinson and Mamao Matalolo.