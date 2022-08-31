Southern Virginia seeks potent ground game

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens ranked third in the NFL in rushing offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, were among the bottom four teams in that category.

Southern Virginia University coach Edwin Mulitalo used to be an offensive lineman for the Ravens. So one guess as to which of those two NFL teams he would like his offense to resemble this season.

"I believe it's more of a Ravens motto than a Steelers motto: You play good defense and you run the ball well," Mulitalo said this week. "That's tough football, and that is my goal this year."

The Knights, who averaged 199.4 yards passing and 128.6 yards rushing last fall, will open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against visiting Wilmington (Ohio).

Mulitalo is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Knights. He has yet to enjoy a winning season.

"Until you get those wins, you still will always have that nagging [feeling]," he said. "I'm here because I feel like I've still got to make my presence known."

The Knights return six offensive starters and four defensive starters from a 2-8 team. It was their eighth straight losing season.

"We left a lot of games last year out there on the table that … we should've won," Mulitalo said. "We still have a young team, but you look back at those games, there are just mental mistakes. And we just hope to get our guys a little bit more mentally tough.

"We get a first down, then we make a … penalty, mental error, that puts us first-and-15. Or we do something that we end up second-and-9. Those little mistakes, that comes on coaching. If we can minimize those, I think we win those games."

The Knights went 1-7 in their inaugural season in the USA South.

"[USA South teams] run the ball, they [play] solid defense. … We want to match that," Mulitalo said. "Control the clock, run the ball well and then obviously use our weapons."

SVU no longer has quarterback Davis Pinkston, who threw for 1,752 yards as a senior last season.

The new starting signal-caller will be Colten Shumway, who completed 15 of 29 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in six games last year.

"He's a great runner," Mulitalo said. "Davis shied away from running and used his arm. … I don't think Colten will shy away from it."

Running back Jacob Wood is back. He rushed for a team-high 584 yards and two TDs on 120 carries last year.

"He's just a hard runner," Mulitalo said. "He's one of those old-school runners — he'll put his nose down and run."

Cade Nelson (279 rushing yards) and Alex Lantree (127 rushing yards) also return.

"We have some good depth at running back," Mulitalo said.

The receiving corps no longer includes Skylar Johnson, who had 23 catches for a team-high 349 yards as a senior last year. But Jake Schenk (21 catches for 349 yards) and Chase Wester (23 catches for 299 yards) are back.

Patrick Hoffman has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He replaced Danny DuPaix, who has left coaching.

The defense no longer features All-USA South second-team linebacker Jason Siaosi, who had 105 tackles last year. He has joined Pac-12 member Utah as a walk-on.

The defense will also miss Bishope Apodaca, who had 61 tackles as a senior linebacker last year. He is now on SVU's coaching staff.

But All-USA South second-team defensive lineman Kymani VaiVai is back.

"He just beat guys up," Mulitalo said. "Teams knew … that after they played us, their interior three had a lot of respect for him."

SVU's first three games will be against nonleague foes. After wrapping up a home-and-home series with Wilmington, SVU will visit Bridgewater on Sept. 10 to conclude another home-and-home series.

SVU will then visit preseason ODAC favorite Randolph-Macon on Sept. 17 to start a home-and-home series, thanks to the ODAC and USA South arranging for every ODAC team to start a home-and-home series with a USA South squad this year. Randolph-Macon has been ranked No. 21 in Division III in the Lindy's Sports college football preview magazine.

Southern Virginia has been picked eighth out of nine teams in the USA South's preseason coaches poll.

There is a new conference foe on SVU's schedule. USA South member Averett has left for the ODAC, but Belhaven (Mississippi) has come aboard to keep the USA South at nine teams.

With the USA South having nine members to the ODAC's eight, Belhaven is the lone USA South school not taking part in the ODAC-USA South crossover series. Because of those crossover games, the USA South teams other than Belhaven will each play only seven league games this year and next year. The one USA South rival that SVU won't have to play this year is preseason USA South favorite Huntingdon.

Beginning in 2024, the USA South will go back to eight league games and a full round-robin schedule.