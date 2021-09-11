State/ACC Roundup: Kent State smothers VMI

KENT, Ohio — Montre Miller intercepted three passes as FBS member Kent State cruised to a 60-10 win over FCS member VMI on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (1-1) piled up 698 total yards, including 494 on the ground — its most rushing yards in a game since 1954. Marquez Cooper ran for 119 yards and scored the opening touchdown 1 1/2 minutes into the game. Joachim Bangda scored on a 60-yard run and Daniel Bangura closed it out with a 49-yard scamper.

VMI (1-1) trailed 39-0 at half. VMI was limited to 284 yards of total offense.

Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) scored on a 5-yard run for VMI. Seth Morgan completed 10 of 24 passes for 55 yards with three interceptions.

STATE

W&L 52, Sewanee 0

LEXINGTON — The Generals (1-1) recorded a shutout win for the first time in 10 years.

The 52-point margin of victory was the largest for either team in the 69-game history of the series.

All of W&L's 472 yards of total offense came on the ground. Josh Breece ran for 144 yards and two TDs. Coby Kirkland also ran for two TDs. Jack Pollard scored on a 52-yard run.

It was the season opener for Sewanee.