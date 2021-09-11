State/ACC Roundup: Kent State smothers VMI

KENT, Ohio — Montre Miller intercepted three passes as FBS member Kent State cruised to a 60-10 win over FCS member VMI on Saturday.
The Golden Flashes (1-1) piled up 698 total yards, including 494 on the ground — its most rushing yards in a game since 1954. Marquez Cooper ran for 119 yards and scored the opening touchdown 1 1/2 minutes into the game. Joachim Bangda scored on a 60-yard run and Daniel Bangura closed it out with a 49-yard scamper.
VMI (1-1) trailed 39-0 at half. VMI was limited to 284 yards of total offense.
Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) scored on a 5-yard run for VMI. Seth Morgan completed 10 of 24 passes for 55 yards with three interceptions.
STATE
W&L 52, Sewanee 0
LEXINGTON — The Generals (1-1) recorded a shutout win for the first time in 10 years.
The 52-point margin of victory was the largest for either team in the 69-game history of the series.
All of W&L's 472 yards of total offense came on the ground. Josh Breece ran for 144 yards and two TDs. Coby Kirkland also ran for two TDs. Jack Pollard scored on a 52-yard run.
It was the season opener for Sewanee.
Bridgewater 35, SVU 17
BUENA VISTA — Matt Lawton threw for 248 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles (2-0) to a win over the Knights (1-1).
BC led 28-14 at halftime.
Davis Pinkston threw for 255 yards and two TDs with two interceptions for Southern Virginia. Jake Schenk had five catches for 106 yards and one TD.
Richmond 31, Lehigh 3
RICHMOND — Joe Mancuso threw for two scores as Richmond (2-0) squashed Lehigh (0-2).
ACC
Pitt 41, Tennessee 34
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two TDs and ran for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 2-0 start.
The Panther defense collected five sacks, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and a crucial fourth-quarter goal-line stand.
The Volunteers (1-1) lost starting quarterback Joe Milton, who went down with a lower leg injury after being sacked and losing a fumble early in the second quarter. Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker came on to throw for 189 yards.
Clemson 49, S. Carolina St. 3
xx
BC 45, UMass 28
AMHERST, Mass. — Dennis Grosel replaced injured starter Phil Jurkovec in the first half and passed for 199 yards, ran for a touchdown and passed for another and Boston College beat UMass.
Pat Garwo ran for 160 yards on 15 carries for the Eagles (2-0).
Brady Olson completed 14 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three TDs for the Minutemen (0-2).
Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rutgers took advantage of two Syracuse second-half miscues and downed the Orange (1-1).
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Syracuse coach Dino Babers gave Rutgers (2-0) a first down on the Syracuse 11. Kyle Monangai ran it in on the next play to give the Scarlet Knights a 7-0 lead. A fumble by Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito was recovered on the Orange 10 and a 27-yard field goal by Rutgers’ Valentino Ambrosio made it 17-7 with 8:23 remaining.
Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, Christian Turner rushed for two scores and Wake Forest (2-0) scored 20 straight points in a win over FCS Norfolk State.
Juwan Carter was 19-of-31 passing for 195 yards and two TDs for Norfolk State (0-2).
Ga. Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17
ATLANTA — Fill-in starter Jordan Yates passed for four touchdowns and Georgia Tech contained Kennesaw State's triple-option offense.