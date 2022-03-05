State college basketball roundup: VMI loses in quarterfinals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Morgan Safford scored 17 points to lead the fourth-seeded Wofford men's basketball team to a 68-66 win over fifth-seeded VMI in a Southern Conference quarterfinal Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

Jake Stephens, who had missed the past two games with a sprained ankle, had 23 points and five 3-pointers for VMI (16-15). Trey Bonham added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Down 63-56 with 5:35 left, the Keydets went on a 10-2 run to grab a 66-65 lead with 2:13 to go.

Max Klesmit of Wofford (19-12) made a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to give Wofford a 68-66 lead with seven seconds to go.

SATURDAY WOMEN

Transylvania 77, SVU 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kennedi Stacy scored 24 points to lead third-ranked Transylvania (26-0) past the Knights (25-5) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Katie Garrish had 16 points and 12 rebounds for SVU. Courtney McKrola added 15 points and Savanna Christensen had 14 points.

SVU shot just 37.9% from the field and made only two 3-pointers. SVU was outrebounded 40-29.

SATURDAY MEN

Longwood 79, USC Upstate 70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Hill had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as top-seeded Longwood beat fourth-seeded USC Upstate (14-16) in the semifinals of the Big South tournament.

Longwood (25-6) will meet second-seeded Winthrop in Sunday's title game.

Bellarmine 53, Liberty 50

LYNCHBURG — Dylan Penn had 19 points to lead Bellarmine (19-13), the second seed in the West Division, past Liberty (22-11), the top seed in the East Division, in the Atlantic Sun semifinals.

FRIDAY WOMEN

New York University 71, W&L 61

NEW YORK — Erica Miller had 18 points and four 3-pointers to lead seventh-ranked NYU (23-1) past the Generals (20-7) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Megan Horn had 14 points and nine rebounds for W&L. Hanna Malik had 12 points and tied the W&L single-season record with her 75th 3-pointer. Kathryn Vandiver had 10 points and 11 rebounds.