LEWISBURG, Penn. — Ralph Rucker threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bucknell football team to a 21-13 win over VMI on Saturday.

Collin Ironside of VMI (1-1) completed 20 of 30 passes for 220 yards.

Patriot League member Bucknell (1-1) was the only team that lost to VMI last season.

Ironside threw a 27-yard TD pass to Aidan Twombly to tie the game at 7 with 10:08 remaining.

Rucker threw a 7-yard TD pass to give Bucknell a 14-7 lead with 6:22 left. Rushawn Baker scored on a 1-yard run to extend the lead to 21-7 with 3:26 to go.

Ironside teamed with VJ Johnson on an 18-yard TD pass with 1:31 left.

Baker rushed for 105 yards.

Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) ran for 57 yards for VMI. Teammate Chance Knox had six catches for 88 yards.

Bridgewater 35, SVU 9

Kennedy Fauntleroy scored four touchdowns to lead the Eagles (1-1) past the Knights (0-2) in Buena Vista.

Michigan State 45, Richmond 14

Nathan Carter ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Kim threw three TD passes to lead host Michigan State (2-0) past FCS member Richmond (0-2).

Carter had scoring runs of 2, 44 and 6 yards in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Kim completed 18 of 22 passes for 292 yards.

The Spiders scored twice late in the game on a 47-yard fumble return by Aaron Banks and Jackson Hardy’s 5-yard pass to Sean Clarke.

Michigan State totaled seven sacks and had 13 tackles for loss.

Ferrum 34, N.C. Wesleyan 0

Richmond graduate transfer Braxton Hughes completed 13 of 17 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers (1-1) past the visiting Battling Bishops (0-2).

Hughes threw a 62-yard TD pass to EJ Bratcher, a 51-yard TD pass to Marquise Woodruff and a 25-yard TD pass to Nathan Aguilar.

Nathan Carr scored on a 5-yard run. Seth Deaton kicked two field goals.

The visitors were held to 117 yards of total offense.

Jahylen Lee of Ferrum ran for 62 yards. Woodruff had four catches for 78 yards.