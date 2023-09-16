FERRUM — Freshman running back Jahylen Lee (Franklin County) rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries to lead Ferrum to a 13-10 win over LaGrange on Saturday.

Ferrum (2-1) has already eclipsed last year’s win total of one.

Seth Deaton kicked two field goals to give Ferrum a 6-0 halftime lead. Lee scored on a 3-yard run to extend the lead to 13-0 with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

JayDon Cooper of LaGrange (0-2) scored on an 8-yard run to cut the lead to 13-10 with 50 seconds left. But Ferrum recovered LaGrange’s onside kick.

W&L 54, Methodist 14

Stephen Murrin completed all five of his passes for 113 yards and one TD to lead the Generals (1-1) past Methodist (0-3) in Lexington.

W&L piled up 535 yards of total offense, including 406 yards rushing.

Jacob Romero ran for 99 yards and one TD for W&L. Marcus Payne rushed for 86 yards and two TDs on just three carries. Evan Novak had four catches for 80 yards and one TD.

No. 12 Randolph-Macon 51, SVU 10

Drew Campanale completed eight of nine passes for 212 yards and one TD to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-0) past the Knights (0-3) in Buena Vista.

Lachlan Haacke of Southern Virginia completed 12 of 22 passes for 151 yards with two interceptions. He also ran for a TD.

Liberty 55, Buffalo 27

Kaidon Salter threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score to help Liberty (3-0) beat host Buffalo (0-3).

Temple 41, Norfolk State 9

Joquez Smith rushed for 142 yards and scored on a 51-yard touchdown jaunt as FBS member Temple defeated FCS member Norfolk State in Philadelphia.

EJ Warner passed for 238 yards for the Owls. Former Virginia Tech and North Dakota State QB Quincy Patterson scored on a 2-yard run for Temple.

No. 4 W&M 15, Charleston Southern 7

Malachi Imoh ran for 110 yards and one TD to lead the Tribe (3-0) past the Buccaneers (1-2) in Charleston, S.C.

Nivon Holland scored on a 100-yard kickoff return to give Charleston Southern a 7-3 lead with 10:27 left in the first quarter. But a field goal and a safety gave William and Mary an 8-7 lead later in the quarter.

Richmond 38, Delaware State 6

Kyle Wickersham completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and two TDs to lead host Richmond (1-2) past the Hornets (0-3).

Hampton 35, Howard 34

Chris Zellous scored on a 1-yard run with 3:02 left and Tristan Heaton made the extra-point kick to give the Pirates (2-1) a comeback win over the Bison (1-2) in Washington.