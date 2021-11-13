State college football roundup: Furman fends off No. 21 VMI

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jace Wilson threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns to lead Furman to a 37-31 win over No. 21 VMI on Saturday.
VMI (6-4, 4-3 Southern Conference) fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter. VMI trailed the rest of the way.
Furman (5-5, 3-4) likely dealt a fatal blow to VMI's hopes of reaping an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, no matter how VMI does in next weekend's regular-season finale.
VMI's Seth Morgan threw a 6-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson to cut the lead to 30-28 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wilson teamed with Ryan Miller on a 73-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 37-28 with 14:48 to go.
Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 28-yard field goal to cut the lead to 38-31 with 10:32 left.
VMI's Stone Snyder recovered a Furman fumble at the Furman 28-yard line with 9:29 to go. But VMI's Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Furman 19.
The Keydets drove to the Furman 6 on their final series. Morgan threw an incomplete pass on second-and-goal. Jackson's third-down catch in the corner of the end zone was ruled out of bounds after an instant-replay review. Morgan threw another incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.
Morgan completed 33 of 56 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson had 13 catches for 177 yards and three TDs. Hunter Rice ran for a touchdown.
VMI played without running back Korey Bridy, who underwent season-ending foot surgery Friday, and injured receivers Jakob Herres and Leroy Thomas.
The Keydets lost at Furman for the 15th straight time.
Shenandoah 14, W&L 6
WINCHESTER — Steven Hugney threw for 198 yards and one touchdown to help the Hornets (7-3, 3-3 ODAC) snap the Generals' eight-game winning streak.
W&L (8-2, 5-1) had already clinched the ODAC's automatic NCAA Division III playoff bid last weekend. The pairings will be announced Sunday.
W&L drove to the Shenandoah 11 on its final series, but Trammell Anthony picked off a Stephen Murrin pass in the end zone with 37 seconds to go.
Murrin ran for 138 yards, while Josh Breece ran for 97 yards. Alex Wertz ran for 82 yards and one TD.
The Hornets led the entire second half.
Emory & Henry 41, Ferrum 23
EMORY — Kyle Short threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wasps (6-4) past the Panthers (6-4) in the Crooked Road Classic.
Bassett graduate Devontae Jordan ran for 182 yards and two TDs for the Wasps.
Titus Jones threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Ferrum, while Joshua Ellerbe ran for 112 yards and one TD and also caught a TD pass.
No. 2 JMU 32, No. 25 William and Mary 22
WILLIAMSBURG — Ethan Ratke kicked a school-record six field goals and set two NCAA records to help the Dukes (9-1, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association) beat the Tribe (6-4, 4-3).
Ratke reached 100 career field goals, breaking the NCAA record of 96 that was held by Arizona State's Zane Gonzalez. With the six field goals and two PATs Saturday, Ratke has 517 points, passing Oklahoma's Austin Seibert (499 points) on the all-time scoring list for a kicker.
Richmond 51, Delaware 27
RICHMOND — Joe Mancusco threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 116 yards and two TDs to lead Richmond (5-5, 3-4 CAA) to a win.
Old Dominion 30, Florida Atlantic 16
NORFOLK — Hayden Wolff threw for 289 yards and one touchdown to lead the Monarchs (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA) past the Owls.
Hampton 28, Campbell 21
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jett Duffey scored on a 1-yard run with just over two minutes remaining to give Hampton (5-5, 3-3 Big South) the win.