State college football roundup: Furman fends off No. 21 VMI

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jace Wilson threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns to lead Furman to a 37-31 win over No. 21 VMI on Saturday.

VMI (6-4, 4-3 Southern Conference) fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter. VMI trailed the rest of the way.

Furman (5-5, 3-4) likely dealt a fatal blow to VMI's hopes of reaping an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, no matter how VMI does in next weekend's regular-season finale.

VMI's Seth Morgan threw a 6-yard TD pass to Michael Jackson to cut the lead to 30-28 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

Wilson teamed with Ryan Miller on a 73-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 37-28 with 14:48 to go.

Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 28-yard field goal to cut the lead to 38-31 with 10:32 left.

VMI's Stone Snyder recovered a Furman fumble at the Furman 28-yard line with 9:29 to go. But VMI's Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Furman 19.

The Keydets drove to the Furman 6 on their final series. Morgan threw an incomplete pass on second-and-goal. Jackson's third-down catch in the corner of the end zone was ruled out of bounds after an instant-replay review. Morgan threw another incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.