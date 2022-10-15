State college football roundup: Georgia Southern beats No. 25 JMU

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern beat No. 25 James Madison 45-38 on Saturday to spoil the previously unbeaten Dukes' first appearance in the AP Top 25.

Vantrease passed for a school-record 578 yards for the Eagles (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference).

JMU (5-1, 3-1) led 14-0 early in the game and 24-14 early in the second half.

Todd Centeio's 25-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. gave JMU a 38-37 lead with 2:28 remaining, but Vantrease answered with his TD pass to Burgess.

Anthony Wilson's interception with 18 seconds remaining ended JMU's final drive.

Centeio ran for three touchdowns and completed 28 of 48 passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

No. 10 Chattanooga 41, VMI 13

Preston Hutchinson threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, Ailym Ford ran for 172 yards and the host Mocs (5-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) handed the Keydets (1-5, 0-3) their fourth straight loss.

Chattanooga led 31-10 at halftime.

The Mocs rolled up 609 yards of total offense.

VMI started third-string QB Collin Shannon because of injuries to Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan. Shannon became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for VMI since Reece Udinski in 2017. Shannon completed 15 of 20 passes for 158 yards with one interception and also ran for a TD. He was sacked five times.

Jahleel Porter had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, becoming the first Keydet to return a kickoff for a TD in seven years.

W&L 17, Ferrum 7

Eli Hildebrandt ran for 86 yards and one touchdown and threw for 73 yards to lead the Generals (5-1, 3-0 ODAC) past the host Panthers (0-6, 0-3).

Harry Crutcher had a 1-yard TD run for W&L, which won its fifth straight game.

Joshua Luckett rushed for 116 yards and threw for 70 yards for Ferrum. Josh Ellerbe had a 9-yard TD run.

Maryville 45, SVU 7

Bryson Rollins completed 17 of 22 passes for 241 yards and four TDs with one interception to lead the Scots (3-4, 3-1 USA South) past the Knights (0-6, 0-3) in Buena Vista.

Colten Shumway completed 19 of 39 passes for 183 yards with one interception for SVU. Cade Nelson had a 4-yard TD run.

Liberty 21, Gardner-Webb 20

Dae Dae Hunter's fourth-quarter touchdown run from a yard out lifted Liberty (6-1) over FCS member Gardner-Webb (2-5) in Lynchburg.

The Flames became bowl eligible.

Liberty's Johnathan Bennett threw for 222 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

ODU 49, Coastal Carolina 21

Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as the Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) beat the Chanticleers (6-1, 3-1) in Conway, S.C.

ODU snapped Coastal's nine-game winning streak.

No. 21 Richmond 20, No. 17 Villanova 10

Reece Udinski threw for 104 yards and one touchdown and ran for another as the host Spiders (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) defeated the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2).

Hampton 38, Albany 37, OT

Malcolm Mays passed for 208 yards and four TDs to lead the Pirates (4-2, 1-2 CAA) to an overtime win over the Great Danes (1-5, 0-3) in Albany, N.Y.

Mays threw a 5-yard TD pass to Kymari Gray and Axel Perez made the extra-point kick to tie the game at 31 with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Mays threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jadakis Bonds and Perez made the extra-point kick to give Hampton the lead in OT.

Reese Poffenbarger answered with a 15-yard TD pass. He threw a screen pass to Todd Sibley on the two-point conversion attempt, but Sibley was stopped short of the goal line.

Delaware State 28, Norfolk State 7

Delaware State (4-2, 1-0 MEAC) scored 28 unanswered points to beat host Norfolk State (1-6, 1-1).

No. 16 Randolph-Macon 44, Bridgewater 7

Drew Campanale threw for 256 yards and three TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets (6-0, 3-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (5-1, 2-1) in Ashland.