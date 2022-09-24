State College Football Roundup: JMU rallies past Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. — James Madison scored 29 unanswered points to rally past Appalachian State 32-28 on Saturday in the Dukes' Sun Belt Conference debut.

JMU (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) trailed 28-3 with 6:10 to play in the second quarter. The Mountaineers (2-2, 1-1) led 28-10 at halftime.

Todd Centeio of JMU scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that cut the lead to 28-25 early in the fourth. Kaelon Black's 4-yard touchdown run with 10:36 remaining gave JMU the lead.

Appalachian State's final drive stalled at the ASU 42 when Chase Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 with 49 seconds left.

Centeio threw for 204 yards and two TDs and ran for 88 yards.

Brice threw for 235 yards and two TDs.

N.C. Wesleyan 14, SVU 13

Trevon Crank scored on a 2-yard run with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter to give the Battling Bishops (1-3, 1-0 USA South) a win over the Knights (0-4, 0-1) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Southern Virginia led 13-0 with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

Freshman QB Isaiah Maxey completed 15 of 25 passes for 140 yards and one TD with two interceptions in his SVU debut. Jacob Wood ran for 80 yards on 16 carries. Cade Nelson ran for 64 yards and one TD on 10 carries.

Elon 35, No. 14 William and Mary 31

Elon (3-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Tribe (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday in Williamsburg.

Jalen Hampton scored on a 15-yard run to give Elon a 35-31 lead with 1:07 left. It was his third TD run of the game.

The Tribe led 31-16 entering the fourth.

Darius Wilson threw for 252 yards and three TDs for the Tribe.

No. 22 Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7

Former VMI QB Reece Udinski completed 35 of 42 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns to lead host Richmond (3-1, 1-0 CAA) past Stony Brook (0-3, 0-2) on Saturday.

St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk State 26

Justin Sliwoski threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a TD as St. Francis (2-2) beat the host Spatans (0-4) on Saturday.

Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns for Norfolk State, which has lost seven straight.