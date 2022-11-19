State college football roundup: JMU rallies past Georgia State

HARRISONBURG — Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes and James Madison rallied from 20 points down to beat Georgia State 42-40 on Saturday.

Centeio's 26-yard touchdown pass to Kris Thornton gave JMU (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) an early lead, but Georgia State (4-7, 3-4) scored the next 27 points.

Georgia State had a 34-14 lead at halftime.

But Percy Agyei-Obese scored on runs of 1 and 36 yards and Centeio threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to enable the Dukes to move ahead 35-34 after three quarters.

Centeio extended the lead with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Thornton.

Georgia State's Darren Grainger scored on a 6-yard run with 2:30 left, but his two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Citadel 26, VMI 22

Graeson Underwood connected with Christian Hilton on a 51-yard touchdown pass with 3:37 left to lift The Citadel to a win over VMI on Saturday in Lexington.

The win in "The Military Classic of the South" enabled The Citadel to finish 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Southern Conference. VMI (1-10, 0-8) lost its ninth straight game.

The Bulldogs led 14-3 at halftime, but VMI roared back with three third-quarter touchdowns.

Eric Rankin blocked a Citadel punt, with Elijah Quamiley scooping up the ball and returning it 20 yards for a touchdown to give VMI a 22-14 lead.

Cooper Wallace ran eight yards for a touchdown to cut the VMI lead to 22-20, but a pass for the two-point conversion failed.

After the Keydets were forced to punt with 6:04 left, The Citadel went 78 yards in six plays for the game-winning score.

VMI then drove to The Citadel 14, but Travon Wallace snared a tipped Seth Morgan pass in the end zone for an interception with a minute left.

Morgan completed 16 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a TD. Korey Bridy ran for 73 yards and a TD. Chance Knox had nine catches for 114 yards and a TD. Jerry Rice kicked a field goal.

No. 8 William and Mary 37, No. 11 Richmond 26

Darius Wilson threw for 227 yards and one TD and ran for two TDs as the Tribe (10-1, 7-1) claimed the Colonial Athletic Association's automatic FCS playoff bid with a win over the host Spiders (8-3, 6-2).

The Tribe and New Hampshire tied for first place at 7-1, but the Tribe earned the automatic bid on a tiebreaker.

This is the first time the Tribe has ever won 10 regular-season games.

Reece Udinski threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns for the Spiders, who are a safe bet to get an at-large playoff bid Sunday.

Towson 27, Hampton 7

Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns as Towson (6-5, 4-4 CAA) beat Hampton (4-7, 1-7) in Towson, Md.

No. 22 Wingate 32, No. 14 Virginia Union 7

Shaw Crocker threw for 155 yards and two TDs to lead Wingate (10-2) past the Panthers (9-2) in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in Richmond.

Wingate returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

No. 14 Randolph-Macon 35, No. 17 SUNY-Cortland 28

The Yellow Jackets (11-0) shut out SUNY-Cortland (9-2) in the second half en route to a win in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs in Ashland.

Drew Campanale threw three touchdown passes for Randolph-Macon.

SUNY-Cortland led 28-21 at halftime.

Nick Hale scored on a 7-yard run to tie the game at 28 in the third quarter. Andrew Ihle had a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the Yellow Jackets in front.

Appalachian State 27, ODU 14

Chase Brice threw for 291 yards and two TDs to lead the Mountaineers (6-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) past the Monarchs (3-8, 2-5) in Boone, N.C.

Norfolk State 42, South Carolina State 38

Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left to lift Norfolk State (2-9, 2-3 MEAC) past South Carolina State (3-8, 1-4) in Orangeburg, S.C.