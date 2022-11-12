State college football roundup: JMU wins at ODU

NORFOLK — Todd Centeio passed for 304 yards and the James Madison defense made three interceptions in a 37-3 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Camden Wise (Blacksburg) made three field goals for JMU (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt), including one for a career long of 44 yards.

JMU scored the opening 17 points of the game.

Jailin Walker's second pick-six of the season extended the lead over ODU (3-7, 2-4) to 27-3.

Ex-VMI receiver Kris Thornton had 140 receiving yards for JMU.

Wofford 34, VMI 16

Ryan Ingram ran for two touchdowns and RJ Khayo returned a punt 79 yards for a score to lead the Terriers (3-7, 3-4 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (1-9, 9-7) in Spartanburg, S.C.

VMI, which lost its eighth straight game, trailed 21-0 after the first quarter.

Seth Morgan completed 21 of 38 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown with one interception for VMI. He also ran for a TD.

Shenandoah 16, W&L 14, 3 OT

The Hornets (8-2, 5-2 ODAC) handed the Generals (5-5, 3-4) their fourth straight loss, winning a triple-OT game in Lexington.

W&L led 14-0 after three quarters.

Shenandoah's Steven Hugney threw a 5-yard TD pass with 40 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

In the first OT, the Hornets missed a field-goal attempt and blocked W&L's attempt. Each team missed a field-goal try in the second OT.

In the third OT, teams must try a two-point play. After Hugney scored, Alex Wertz tried to run for the end zone but was stopped.

Hugney threw for 228 yards in the game. Wertz ran for 155 yards.

Averett 24, Ferrum 20

Tevarius Brooks scored on a 2-yard run with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars (3-7, 1-6 ODAC) a win over the Panthers (1-9, 1-6).

Monzelle Campbell ran for 111 yards and one TD on 23 carries for Ferrum. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to give Ferrum a 20-17 lead with 4:01 left in the third.

Brevard 41, SVU 27

Brevard (5-5, 5-2 USA South) outscored the Knights 17-0 in the second half to rally for a win over SVU (1-9, 1-6) in Buena Vista.

Colten Shumway threw for 154 yards and two TDs with one interception for SVU.

Fayetteville State 31, Chowan 28

Elton Andrew made a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Fayetteville State (9-2) a win over Chowan (7-4) in the CIAA title game at Salem Stadium.

Caden Davis of Fayetteville State scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 28 with 4:51 left.

No. 8 William and Mary 45, Villanova 12

Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes as the Tribe (9-1, 6-1) rolled past Villanova (5-5, 3-4) in Williamsburg to remain tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

William and Mary is tied for first place with Richmond and New Hampshire.

No. 12 Richmond 21, No. 17 Delaware 13

Jake Larson booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond (8-2, 6-1 CAA) recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to rally past the Blue Hens (7-3, 4-3) in Newark, Del.

Logan's field goal gave Richmond a 15-13 lead.

After several laterals, the ensuing kickoff return went in reverse for many yards. Richmond's Gio Seigler then ripped the ball away from a Blue Hen and fell into the end zone for Richmond's only touchdown of the day with no time on the clock.

Ex-VMI QB Reece Udinski threw for 301 yards for Richmond.

N.C. Central 48, Norfolk State 14

Davius Richard threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as North Carolina Central (8-2, 4-1 MEAC) beat the Spartans (1-9, 1-3) in Norfolk.