State college football roundup: New Mexico State crushes Liberty

LYNCHBURG — Diego Pavia threw three touchdown passes and ran for three touchdown and New Mexico State handed Liberty its worst home loss since 2018 with a 49-14 shellacking Saturday.

Before the game, players saw various reports from the national media linking Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to the vacancy at Auburn. Freeze’s Flames then came out flat and New Mexico State (5-6) made them pay.

“Certainly, when we got to the stadium this morning, it was a different feel in the locker room,” Freeze said. “There was just zero energy on the sideline or in the stadium today, and we couldn’t get any. It certainly showed.”

The Flames (8-4) ended the regular season with three consecutive losses for the second straight year.

“Extremely disappointing day. Maybe one of the worst that I can remember in my 30 years of coaching,” Freeze said.

The players approached Freeze in the locker room before the game regarding the reports of Auburn centering its coaching search on him. Freeze had to tell the team that the opening at Auburn was a job that interested him but reiterated that he hadn’t been offered the position.

“For that to come out, and I haven’t been offered a job, but it’s certainly hard to refute that report,” Freeze said. “It definitely was bothering some people. Just hate it.”

— Damien Sordelett, The (Lynchburg) News & Advance

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Reece Udinski completed 28 of 31 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns as host Richmond beat Davidson in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Richmond (9-3) will visit second-seeded Sacramento State, which had a first-round bye, in the second round.

Davidson (8-4), which is steered by former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell, does not give out football scholarships.

Delaware Valley 39, Randolph-Macon 32

Lou Barrios threw a 10-yard TD pass with 24 seconds left to give the Aggies (12-0) a win over the Yellow Jackets (11-1) in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday in Doylestown, Penn.

Randolph-Macon led 32-18 with 2:54 left in the third quarter. But Barrios ran for two TDs to tie the game at 32 with 4:07 to go in the fourth.

Andrew Ihle threw for two TDs and ran for two more for the Yellow Jackets, who played without star quarterback Drew Campanale. Nick Hale (William Byrd) ran for 88 yards.

South Alabama 27, ODU 20

Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and South Alabama (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) held Old Dominion (3-9, 2-6) scoreless in the second half to rally for its fifth straight win Saturday in Mobile, Ala.