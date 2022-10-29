State college football roundup: No. 16 Mercer squashes VMI

LEXINGTON — Fred Payton threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions to lead No. 16 Mercer to a 55-14 win over VMI on Saturday.

Mercer (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) handed VMI (1-7, 0-5) its sixth straight loss.

VMI quarterback Seth Morgan, who had missed the past two games with a knee injury, completed 10 of 21 passes for 78 yards with one interception. Linebacker Stone Snyder, who missed last weekend's game with a bicep injury, also returned to action.

Korey Bridy ran for two TDs for VMI.

Alex Oliver picked off two passes for VMI. The Keydets forced five turnovers — the most they have forced against a Division I foe in nine years.

No. 16 Randolph-Macon 35, W&L 21

Drew Campanale completed 11 of 12 passes for 213 yards and two TDs and also ran for two TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 ODAC) past the Generals (5-3, 3-2) in Lexington.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for the first time since finishing 9-0 in 1968.

Bridgewater 51, Ferrum 28

Malcolm Anderson threw for 225 yards and one TD to lead the visiting Eagles (7-1, 4-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-7, 1-4).

Brayden Hawkins threw for 320 yards and two TDs for the Panthers. Deven Gray had eight catches for 106 yards and one TD.

Methodist 36, SVU 23

Keyshaun Pete ran for 226 yards and three TDs to lead the Monarchs (4-5, 3-3 USA South) past the Knights (0-8, 0-5) in Buena Vista.

Colten Shumway threw for 232 yards and one TD with two interceptions for SVU. Jireek Washington had four catches for 132 yards and one TD.

Georgia State 31, ODU 17

Darren Grainger threw for 195 yards and one TD and ran for 104 yards and one TD to lead Georgia State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) past Old Dominion (3-5, 2-2) in Atlanta.

No. 10 William and Mary 31, No. 18 Rhode Island 30

Isaiah Jones sacked a scrambling Kasim Hill on a two-point conversion attempt as time expired to enable the Tribe (7-1, 4-1 CAA) to fend off the Rams (5-3, 3-2) in Williamsburg.

No. 17 Richmond 31, Maine 21

Former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski threw for 368 yards and two TDs and ran for two more TDs to lead the Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA) past the Black Bears (2-6, 2-3) in Orono, Maine.

Villanova 24, Hampton 10

Connor Watkins ran for two TDs and also threw for a TD to lead the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 CAA) past the Pirates (4-4, 1-4) in Philadelphia.

Howard 49, Norfolk State 21

Quinton Williams threw for 175 yards and three TDs to lead the visiting Bison (3-5, 2-0 MEAC) past the Spartans (1-7, 1-2).

Chowan 26, No. 10 Virginia Union 21

Chowan (6-3, 6-1 CIAA) scored on a blocked punt return and on an interception return en route to a win over the Panthers (8-1, 6-1).

Virginia Union, which has one regular-season game left, would have clinched a division title and a berth in the Nov. 12 CIAA title game in Salem if it had won Saturday.