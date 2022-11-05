State college football roundup: No. 23 Liberty wins at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 23 Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion try to beat Arkansas 21-19 on Saturday.

Liberty (8-1) stopped KJ Jefferson’s conversion attempt with 1:11 left to seal the win.

Liberty, which beat an SEC foe for the first time, raced to a 21-0 lead behind Bennett’s three first-half TD passes.

No. 10 Samford 34, VMI 15: Michael Hiers threw for 322 yards and four TDs to lead Samford (8-1, 6-0 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (1-8, 0-6) in Birmingham, Ala.

Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked five field goals for VMI, tying the school single-game mark. He moved into second place on the VMI career points list with 189.

Seth Morgan completed 23 of 40 passes for 213 yards with two interceptions for VMI, which lost its seventh straight game. Korey Bridy ran for 113 yards on 33 carries.

VMI led 15-14 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

Bridgewater 13, W&L 6: Jaylen Wood threw for 115 yards and two TDs to lead the host Eagles (8-1, 5-1 ODAC) past the Generals (5-4, 3-3).

W&L lost its third straight game.

No. 16 Randolph-Macon 51, Ferrum 10: Drew Campanale completed all 10 of his passes for 196 yards and two TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-0, 6-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-8, 1-5) in Ashland.

Brayden Hawkins completed 12 of 28 passes for 165 yards with two interceptions for Ferrum.

SVU 35, LaGrange 21: Jacob Wood ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 17 carries and also threw a TD pass to lead the Knights (1-8, 1-5 USA South) to a win over LaGrange (1-7, 0-6) in LaGrange, Ga.

Colten Shumway of SVU threw for 163 yards with one interception. Cade Nelson ran for 73 yards and one TD.

No. 16 Virginia Union 33, Virginia State 21: Jahkari Grant threw for 277 yards and two TDs to lead the Panthers (9-1, 7-1 CIAA) past the Trojans (6-4, 5-3) in Ettrick.

But Chowan (7-3, 7-1) beat Elizabeth City State 54-8 to clinch the Northern Division’s bid in the CIAA title game, which will be held next weekend in Salem. Chowan will play Fayetteville State for the title.

Marshall 12, ODU 0: Rece Verhoff made four field goals to lead the Thundering Herd (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) past the Monarchs (3-6, 2-3) in Norfolk.

No. 8 William and Mary 20, Hampton 14: Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards and one TD to help the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 CAA) beat the host Pirates (4-5, 1-5).

No. 17 Richmond 40, No. 19 New Hampshire 34: Former VMI QB Reece Udinski threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to help the host Spiders (7-2, 5-1 CAA) beat the Wildcats (6-3, 5-1).

Richmond moved into a three-way tie for first place in the CAA with New Hampshire and William and Mary.

N.C. A&T 49, Norfolk State 24: Bhayshul Tuten rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass to lead North Carolina A&T (6-3) past Norfolk State (1-8) in Greensboro, N.C.