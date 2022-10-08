State college football roundup: W&L beats Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harry Crutcher ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead the Washington and Lee football team to a 31-6 win over Guilford on Saturday.

Eli Hildebrandt, making his first start at quarterback for W&L (4-1, 3-0 ODAC), ran for 93 yards on 13 carries. Jacob Romero ran for 65 yards and one TD on 11 carries.

Bailey Baker threw for 201 yards and one TD with two interceptions for the Quakers (1-4, 0-2).

Hampden-Sydney 35, Ferrum 16

Tanner Bernard completed 33 of 44 passes for 440 yards and four TDs with two interceptions to lead the visiting Tigers (2-3, 1-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (0-5, 0-2) on Saturday.

Monzelle Campbell returned a punt 87 yards for a TD for Ferrum.

Greensboro 38, SVU 28

David Loughry completed 25 of 37 passes for 391 yards and four TDs with one interception to lead the host Pride (1-5, 1-2 USA South) past the Knights (0-5, 0-2) on Saturday.

Colten Shumway completed 11 of 18 passes for 163 yards and one TD with three interceptions for SVU. Cade Nelson ran for 107 yards on 14 carries. Jacob Wood ran for 77 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Matthew Johansson had four catches for 121 yards and one TD.

Liberty 42, UMass 24

Johnathan Bennett completed nine of 18 passes for 183 yards and two TDs to lead the visiting Flames (5-1) past the Minutemen (1-5) on Saturday.

No. 16 W&M 27, No. 6 Delaware 21

Bronson Yoder rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown to lead William and Mary (5-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) past the Blue Hens (5-1, 3-1) on Saturday in Williamsburg.

Maine 31, Hampton 24

Freddie Brock ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass as visiting Maine (1-4, 1-1 CAA) scored twice in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind win over Hampton (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday.

Norfolk State 24, Morgan State 21

Jaylan Adams hit Da’Quan Felton for the winning touchdown pass with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State (1-5, 1-0 MEAC) defeated Morgan State (2-3, 0-1) in Baltimore after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.