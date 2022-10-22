State college football roundup: W&L loses in OT

LEXINGTON — Quarterback Tanner Bernard scored on a 3-yard run and Elijah Swett made the extra-point kick to give Hampden-Sydney a 44-43 overtime win over Washington and Lee on Saturday.

The Generals (5-2, 3-1 ODAC) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

The Tigers (4-3, 3-1) led 34-23 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.

W&L QB Stephen Murrin scored on a 21-yard run with 4:34 left and Alex Wertz scored on a 3-yard run with 38 seconds left to give W&L a 37-34 lead. But Swett made a 42-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

W&L got the ball first in overtime. Murrin scored on a 4-yard run to give W&L a 43-37 lead, but Arturo Ramirez's extra-point kick failed.

Bernard threw for 313 yards and three TDs.

Murrin ran for 127 yards and two TDs.

Ferrum 31, Guilford 17

The Panthers (1-6, 0-3) scored two touchdowns in the final 11 minutes to beat the Quakers (1-6, 0-4) on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

QB Joshua Luckett scored on a 7-yard run to give Ferrum a 24-17 lead with 10:42 left. He scored on a 2-yard run with 2:39 left.

Zac Smiley ran for 123 yards for Ferrum.

Marshall 26, JMU 12

The Thundering Herd (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) held the Dukes (5-2, 3-2) scoreless for the final three quarters and left Harrisonburg with a win Saturday.

JMU played without standout QB Todd Centeio.

Camden Wise (Blacksburg) kicked his second field goal of the game to extend JMU's lead to 12-2 with 1:07 left in the first quarter. But JMU never scored again.

Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards and two TDs for Marshall.

Belhaven 42, SVU 6

Kolbe Blunt ran for 173 yards and three TDs to lead the Blazers (6-1, 4-1 USA South) past the Knights (0-7, 0-4) on Saturday in Jackson, Miss.

Isaiah Maxey threw a TD pass for SVU.

Georgia Southern 28, ODU 23

Gerald Green ran for two TDs to lead the Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) past the Monarchs (3-4, 2-1) on Saturday in Norfolk.

No. 12 W&M 44, Towson 24

Darius Wilson passed for 164 yards and two TDs to lead William and Mary (6-1, 3-1 CAA) past the host Tigers (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday.

No. 19 Richmond 41, Hampton 10

HAMPTON — Former VMI QB Reece Udinski threw for 314 yards and three TDs as the Spiders (5-2, 3-1 CAA) cruised to a win over Hampton (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday.