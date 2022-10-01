State college football roundup: Western Carolina beats VMI

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Carlos Davis completed 30 of 44 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions to lead the Western Carolina football team to a 38-17 win over VMI on Saturday.

The Catamounts (3-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) led 21-10 at halftime.

Collin Ironside completed 14 of 27 passes for 142 yards and one TD with two interceptions and also ran for a TD for VMI (1-3, 0-1). It was his first start of the season and the third of his career.

Seth Morgan, who had lost the starting QB job to Ironside after VMI's previous game, replaced Ironside with VMI down 31-17 early in the fourth. But Morgan and the Keydets were scoreless the rest of the way.

Morgan was sacked on fourth-and-9 from the WCU 9 to end his first series. Western Carolina recorded seven sacks in the game.

Chance Knox had nine catches for 105 yards for VMI. Korey Bridy ran for 70 yards. Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 24-yard field goal.

W&L 31, Averett 0

Stephen Murrin threw for 108 yards and ran for 50 yards and a TD to lead the Generals (3-1, 1-0) past the Cougars (2-2, 0-1 ODAC) in Lexington.

Andrew Bland ran for 69 yards and one TD on three carries. Harry Crutcher ran for 50 yards and one TD on 12 carries.

Shenandoah 20, Ferrum 0

Steven Hugney completed 16 of 24 passes for 144 yards and one TD with one interception and also ran for 56 yards and two TDs on seven carries to lead the Hornets (4-0, 1-0) past the Panthers (0-4, 0-1) in Winchester.

Ferrum freshman Jesper Korkalainen completed 15 of 25 passes for 148 yards in his starting debut.

No. 23 Elon 30, No. 17 Richmond 27, 2 OT

Jalen Hampton had an 11-yard TD run in the second overtime to give Elon (4-1, 2-0 CAA) a win over Richmond (3-2, 1-1) in Elon, N.C.

Elon's Skyler Davis forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in regulation.

Reece Udinski threw for 383 yards and two TDs for Richmond. Jakob Herres caught 12 passes for 174 yards and a TD.

No. 18 W&M 27, Stony Brook 10

Malachi Imoh ran for 128 yards and three TDs on 21 carries to lead William and Mary (4-1, 1-1 CAA) past the Seawolves (0-4, 0-3) in Stony Brook, N.Y.

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk State 14

Robert O'Donnell picked off a pass by punter Carson Wilt and scored to help Sacred Heart (3-2) pull away from Norfolk State (0-5) in Fairfield, Conn.