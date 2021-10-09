State football roundup: Ferrum rallies past Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER — Titus Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Nic Cook with 1:40 left to give Ferrum a 14-10 win over Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Eagles (2-4, 0-3 ODAC) then drove to the Ferrum 34. But Ja’Kai Williams of the Panthers (4-1, 1-1) picked off a pass with 1:21 left to seal the win.
Zac Smiley scored on a 1-yard run to cut the BC lead to 14-7 in the third quarter.
Jones completed 11 of 29 passes for 180 yards.
W&L 42, Newport News Apprentice 13
LEXINGTON — Alex Wertz returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown to help the Generals (5-1) beat the Builders (1-3).
Jacob Romero ran for 81 yards and one TD for Washington and Lee, which won its fifth straight game. Josh Breece ran for 70 yards and one TD.
Jens Ames scored on a 25-yard fumble return for W&L.
Stephen Murrin threw an 8-yard TD pass to give W&L the lead for good at 14-10 with 5:41 left in the second quarter.
Huntingdon 48, SVU 20
BUENA VISTA — Kahari McReynolds rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hawks (3-2, 3-0 USA South) past the Knights (1-5, 0-4).
Landon Cotney ran for three touchdowns for the Hawks.
Davis Pinkston completed eight of 20 passes for 150 yards and one TD with one interception for Southern Virginia.
The Hawks led 32-7 at halftime.
No. 9 Villanova 28, No. 2 JMU 27
HARRISONBURG — Daniel Smith and Rayjoun Pringle combined on a 57-yard touchdown pass for the winning points late in the third quarter, and Villanova (3-1, 2-0 CAA) shut out James Madison in the second half.
JMU put together two long drives in the fourth quarter, but Ethan Ratke missed 27- and 36-yard field goals.
Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns for the Dukes (4-1, 2-1) to help build a 27-16 lead at the half.
It was JMU’s first loss against a CAA opponent since November 2018. JMU had recorded 16 straight wins against CAA opponents.
No. 17 Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15
HAMPTON — Xavier Shepherd ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 109 yards for Kennesaw State (4-1, 1-0 Big South) in a victory over Hampton (2-3, 0-1).
William and Mary 31, Albany 24
WILLIAMSBURG – Down 21-3 at halftime, the Tribe (4-1, 2-0 CAA) rallied for a win over the Great Danes (0-5, 0-3).
The Tribe went ahead 24-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter. W&M’s lead grew to 31-21 with 8:00 left following a 75-yard Tribe drive.
W&M led 31-24 when Albany rallied with a final drive that reached the Tribe 7. With two seconds left, the Great Danes’ pass in the end zone was broken up by Ethan Yip.
Liberty 41, Middle Tenn. State 13
LYNCHBURG — Malik Willis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Flames (5-1) to a win over MTSU (2-4).
Liberty held MTSU to 35 rushing yards.
Liberty finished with 227 rushing yards, led by Joshua Mack’s 91 yards.
Willis ran for 80 yards and completed 17 of 30 passes with three interceptions.
Marshall 20, ODU 13, OT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Grant Wells threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Shadeed Ahmed in overtime to give Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) a victory over Old Dominion (1-5, 1-2).
Wells forced overtime with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Old Dominion’s Nick Rice, who had made field goals from 47 and 45 yards, was short on a 58-yard attempt as time expired in regulation.