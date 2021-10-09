State football roundup: Ferrum rallies past Bridgewater

Landon Cotney ran for three touchdowns for the Hawks.

Davis Pinkston completed eight of 20 passes for 150 yards and one TD with one interception for Southern Virginia.

The Hawks led 32-7 at halftime.

No. 9 Villanova 28, No. 2 JMU 27

HARRISONBURG — Daniel Smith and Rayjoun Pringle combined on a 57-yard touchdown pass for the winning points late in the third quarter, and Villanova (3-1, 2-0 CAA) shut out James Madison in the second half.

JMU put together two long drives in the fourth quarter, but Ethan Ratke missed 27- and 36-yard field goals.

Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns for the Dukes (4-1, 2-1) to help build a 27-16 lead at the half.

It was JMU’s first loss against a CAA opponent since November 2018. JMU had recorded 16 straight wins against CAA opponents.

No. 17 Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15

HAMPTON — Xavier Shepherd ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 109 yards for Kennesaw State (4-1, 1-0 Big South) in a victory over Hampton (2-3, 0-1).

William and Mary 31, Albany 24