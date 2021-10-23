State football roundup: Hampden-Sydney beats Ferrum

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Franklin County graduate Kaleb Smith ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Hampden-Sydney to a 42-28 win over Ferrum on Saturday.
Ferrum's Titus Jones threw a 5-yard TD pass to Connor Sides to tie the game at 28 with 8:50 left in the third quarter.
But Tanner Bernard threw a 79-yard TD pass to Braeden Bowling to give the Tigers a 35-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. Smith scored on a 52-yard TD run with 1:14 to go.
Bernard completed 14 of 23 passes for 297 yards and three TDs with one interception for the Tigers (3-4, 3-1 ODAC).
Jones completed 29 of 43 passes for 333 yards and two TDs with two interceptions and also ran for 51 yards and two TDs for Ferrum (5-2, 2-2). Josh Ellerbe ran for 106 yards on 24 carries.
Brevard 7, SVU 3
BREVARD, N.C. — Taylor Jackson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Derek Frazier in the second quarter to give Brevard (5-3, 5-1 USA South) a win over the Knights (1-6, 1-4).
Derek Bass kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter for Southern Virginia.
The Knights were held to 121 yards of total offense.
No. 7 JMU 22, No. 23 Delaware 10
NEWARK, Del. — Ethan Ratke kicked a school-record five field goals as James Madison (6-1, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) smothered Delaware (3-4, 2-3).
The Dukes trailed 10-9 at the half. But Ratke booted a 47-yarder on the initial drive of the second half and Cole Johnson scored on a 36-yard run late in the third quarter. Ratke later added another field goal.
JMU held the Blue Hens to 109 yards of total offense, including 25 in the second half.
Stony Brook 27, Richmond 14
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Tyquell Fields completed 20 of 35 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns with one interception to lead Stony Brook (3-5, 2-3 CAA) to a win over the Spiders (2-5, 0-4).
Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 43 passes for 196 yards and one TD with two interceptions for the Spiders.
Stony Brook led 20-0 at halftime.
William and Mary 40, Towson 14
WILLIAMSBURG — Donavyn Lester rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns as the Tribe (5-2, 3-1 CAA) breezed to a victory over Towson (3-4, 2-2).
The Tribe ran for 339 yards.
Hampton 30, N.C. A&T 9
HAMPTON — Jett Duffey threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hampton (3-4, 1-2 Big South) to a victory over North Carolina A&T (3-4, 2-2).
Norfolk State 45, Howard 31
WASHINGTON — Juwan Carter completed 26 of 29 passes for 332 yards and one touchdown and Norfolk State (5-2, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led the entire way in a win over Howard (2-5, 1-1).
Carter set a school record with 21 straight completions. Carter’s 89.7% completion rate was the second best in school history.
The Spartans have won five straight for their longest winning streak since 2011.