State football roundup: Hampden-Sydney beats Ferrum

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Franklin County graduate Kaleb Smith ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Hampden-Sydney to a 42-28 win over Ferrum on Saturday.

Ferrum's Titus Jones threw a 5-yard TD pass to Connor Sides to tie the game at 28 with 8:50 left in the third quarter.

But Tanner Bernard threw a 79-yard TD pass to Braeden Bowling to give the Tigers a 35-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. Smith scored on a 52-yard TD run with 1:14 to go.

Bernard completed 14 of 23 passes for 297 yards and three TDs with one interception for the Tigers (3-4, 3-1 ODAC).

Jones completed 29 of 43 passes for 333 yards and two TDs with two interceptions and also ran for 51 yards and two TDs for Ferrum (5-2, 2-2). Josh Ellerbe ran for 106 yards on 24 carries.

Brevard 7, SVU 3

BREVARD, N.C. — Taylor Jackson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Derek Frazier in the second quarter to give Brevard (5-3, 5-1 USA South) a win over the Knights (1-6, 1-4).

Derek Bass kicked a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter for Southern Virginia.

The Knights were held to 121 yards of total offense.