State football roundup: Mount Union drubs W&L in playoffs

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Braxton Plunk completed 27 of 37 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns to lead fourth-ranked Mount Union to a 52-0 rout of Washington and Lee in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs Saturday.
The 13-time NCAA champion Purple Raiders (11-0) led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
Mount Union piled up 533 yards of total offense.
The Generals (8-3), who lost 21-0 at Mount Union in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, were held to 100 yards of total offense.
Josh Breece of W&L was held to 21 yards on 11 carries. W&L ran for just 35 yards.
No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14
LYNCHBURG — Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) to its 10th straight win.
The Ragin' Cajuns had five takeaways and seven sacks.
Malik Willis of Liberty (7-3) completed 14 of 34 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
No. 2 JMU 56, Towson 10
HARRISONBURG — Cole Johnson matched his school record of six touchdown passes as the Dukes finished in a tie for the Colonial Athletic Association title.
The Dukes (10-1, 7-1) share the league title with Villanova, which earned the CAA's automatic FCS playoff bid because it handed the Dukes their only loss. It's the sixth conference title in seven years for JMU.
Johnson's six TD passes gave him a school single-season record of 32.
Richmond 20, William and Mary 17
WILLIAMSBURG — Joe Mancuso threw for 188 yards and one touchdown as the Spiders (6-5, 4-4 CAA) won their fourth straight game to clinch their first winning season since 2017.
The Tribe (6-5, 4-4) lost its final three games.
Darius Wilson's 9-yard TD pass cut the Richmond lead to 20-17 with 2:33 left. The Tribe recovered an onside kick and took over at its 46 with 2:30 left. But Tyler Dressler (Covington) and Aidan Murray caught Wilson behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-1 at the Richmond 45 with 1:37 left to seal the win.
Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Hayden Wolff threw for 237 yards and one touchdown to lead the Monarchs (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) to their fourth straight win.
Elijah Davis scored on a 45-yard run to give ODU a 17-10 lead over Middle Tennessee (5-6, 3-4) early in the fourth quarter. Blake Watson scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 24-10 with 9:59 left.
South Carolina St. 31, Norfolk St. 21
NORFOLK — Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to Shaquan Davis and South Carolina State (6-5, 5-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norfolk State (6-5, 2-3).
Fields connected with Davis from 14 yards out for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
North Alabama 35, Hampton 27
HAMPTON — Blake Dever threw for 254 yards and one touchdown to lead North Alabama (3-8, 2-4 Big South) past Hampton (5-6, 3-4).
Jett Duffey of Hampton passed for 242 yards but threw two interceptions.