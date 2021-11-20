State football roundup: Mount Union drubs W&L in playoffs

The Dukes (10-1, 7-1) share the league title with Villanova, which earned the CAA's automatic FCS playoff bid because it handed the Dukes their only loss. It's the sixth conference title in seven years for JMU.

Johnson's six TD passes gave him a school single-season record of 32.

Richmond 20, William and Mary 17

WILLIAMSBURG — Joe Mancuso threw for 188 yards and one touchdown as the Spiders (6-5, 4-4 CAA) won their fourth straight game to clinch their first winning season since 2017.

The Tribe (6-5, 4-4) lost its final three games.

Darius Wilson's 9-yard TD pass cut the Richmond lead to 20-17 with 2:33 left. The Tribe recovered an onside kick and took over at its 46 with 2:30 left. But Tyler Dressler (Covington) and Aidan Murray caught Wilson behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-1 at the Richmond 45 with 1:37 left to seal the win.

Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Hayden Wolff threw for 237 yards and one touchdown to lead the Monarchs (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) to their fourth straight win.