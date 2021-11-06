State football roundup: No. 14 ETSU beats No. 18 VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Quay Holmes ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 East Tennessee State held off No. 18 VMI 27-20 on Saturday.
ETSU (8-1, 5-1) is tied for first place in the Southern Conference with Mercer and Chattanooga.
VMI (6-3, 4-2) no longer controls its own destiny when it comes to claiming the SoCon's automatic FCS playoff bid.
Jared Folks picked off a Seth Morgan pass and returned it 13 yards to the VMI 38 to pave the way for a 2-yard Holmes TD run in the first quarter. Later in that quarter, Zion Alexander intercepted a Morgan pass and returned it 27 yards to the VMI 14 to pave the way for a 3-yard Holmes TD run.
Morgan scored on an 8-yard run to cut the lead to 24-17 with 9:04 left, but ETSU answered with a field goal.
Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 27-20 with 1:30 left. It was his second field goal of the game.
Morgan completed 30 of 44 passes for 248 yards. Jakob Herres had nine catches for 90 yards. Korey Bridy ran for a TD.
VMI turned the ball over three times.
N.C. Wesleyan 19, SVU 10
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Zach Marquis threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead North Carolina Wesleyan (4-5, 4-3 USA South) past Southern Virginia (2-8, 1-7).
It was SVU's season finale.
SVU's Davis Pinkston scored on a 14-yard run to cut the lead to 13-10 late in the third quarter.
No. 3 JMU 51, Campbell 14
HARRISONBURG — Cole Johnson threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead James Madison (8-1) past Campbell (6-6).
Ex-VMI receiver Kris Thornton had eight catches for 142 yards and four TDs for JMU.
Delaware 24, No. 20 W&M 3
NEWARK, Del. — DeJoun Lee ran for one touchdown, Zach Gwynn passed for two more and Delaware (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) upended William and Mary (6-3, 4-2).
Darius Wilson completed 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards with one interception for the Tribe.
Richmond 28, Towson 17
RICHMOND — Kobie Turner recovered a fumble in the end zone and Covington High School graduate Tyler Dressler returned an interception 32 yards for a score to help Richmond (4-5, 2-4 CAA) beat Towson (4-5, 3-3).
Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21, OT
HAMPTON — Keyondre White scored the game-winning TD on a 25-yard run in overtime to give Hampton (4-5, 2-3 Big South) the win over Gardner-Webb (3-6, 1-4).
Jett Duffey threw for 231 yards and three TDs with two interceptions for Hampton.
N.C. Central 38, Norfolk St. 36, 2 OT
DURHAM, N.C. — Isaiah Totten scored on a 5-yard run in the second overtime and Daeshawn Stephens caught the ensuing two-point conversion pass to give the Eagles (4-5, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) a win over the Spartans (6-3, 2-1).
J.J. Davis ran for 217 yards and three TDs for the Spartans. Juwan Carter broke the Spartans' career passing yards record.