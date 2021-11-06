State football roundup: No. 14 ETSU beats No. 18 VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Quay Holmes ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 East Tennessee State held off No. 18 VMI 27-20 on Saturday.

ETSU (8-1, 5-1) is tied for first place in the Southern Conference with Mercer and Chattanooga.

VMI (6-3, 4-2) no longer controls its own destiny when it comes to claiming the SoCon's automatic FCS playoff bid.

Jared Folks picked off a Seth Morgan pass and returned it 13 yards to the VMI 38 to pave the way for a 2-yard Holmes TD run in the first quarter. Later in that quarter, Zion Alexander intercepted a Morgan pass and returned it 27 yards to the VMI 14 to pave the way for a 3-yard Holmes TD run.

Morgan scored on an 8-yard run to cut the lead to 24-17 with 9:04 left, but ETSU answered with a field goal.

Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 27-20 with 1:30 left. It was his second field goal of the game.

Morgan completed 30 of 44 passes for 248 yards. Jakob Herres had nine catches for 90 yards. Korey Bridy ran for a TD.

VMI turned the ball over three times.

N.C. Wesleyan 19, SVU 10