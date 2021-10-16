State football roundup: VMI rolls over Mercer

MACON, Ga. — Rashad Raymond ran for 163 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries to lead VMI to a 45-7 rout of Mercer on Saturday.
VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) beat the Bears (4-2, 3-1) even though it was without two injured standouts — receiver Jakob Herres and running back Korey Bridy.
Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns for VMI.
On the first offensive play of the game, VMI's Alex Oliver picked off a Fred Payton pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.
On Mercer's next series, Payton fumbled on a sack by Will Bunton. VMI's Charles Dixon recovered the ball at the Mercer 20. Two plays later, VMI quarterback Seth Morgan scored on a 13-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0.
Raymond scored on an 80-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.
Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 26-yard field goal to give VMI a 24-0 halftime lead. VMI led 38-0 after three quarters.
VMI held Mercer to 200 yards of total offense, including 23 on the ground.
Ferrum 24, Shenandoah 23
FERRUM — Seth Deaton kicked a 35-yard field goal with three seconds left to give the Panthers (5-1, 2-1 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (4-2, 2-2).
Titus Jones completed 14 of 21 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and also ran for 53 yards and a TD for Ferrum. Tmahdae Penn (Magna Vista) had three catches for 125 yards and two TDs, giving him a school-record nine TD catches on the season.
Jones threw a 48-yard TD pass to Penn to give Ferrum a 21-20 lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter. But Patrick Richie kicked a 24-yard field goal to give the Hornets a 23-21 lead with 1:47 to go.
SVU 31, Greensboro 14
BUENA VISTA — Davis Pinkston completed 13 of 21 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown to lead the Knights (2-5, 1-4) to the first USA South win in their history.
Jacob Wood ran for 75 yards and one TD for Southern Virginia. Cade Nelson also ran for a touchdown. Tyler Wester scored on a 12-yard interception return. Derek Bass kicked a 42-yard field goal.
Greensboro fell to 0-6, 0-4.
No. 8 JMU 19, Richmond 3
RICHMOND — Ethan Ratke kicked four field goals to lead the Dukes (6-1, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) past the Spiders (2-5, 0-4).
Cole Johnson threw a 25-yard TD pass to Solomon Vanhorse to extend the JMU lead to 10-0 in the first quarter.
Maine 27, William and Mary 16
ORONO, Maine — Derek Robertson threw for two touchdowns, Freddie Brock scored twice and Maine (2-4, 1-3 CAA) ended the Tribe's four-game winning streak.
The Tribe (4-2, 2-1) had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble.
Norfolk St. 42, Virginia Univ. of Lynchburg 14
NORFOLK — Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead the Spartans (4-2) past Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-7).
Marshall 20, ODU 13, OT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Grant Wells threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Shadeed Ahmed in overtime to give Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) a victory over Old Dominion (1-2, 1-5).
Wells forced overtime with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Old Dominion's Nick Rice was short on a 58-yard attempt as time expired in regulation.