State football roundup: VMI rolls over Mercer

MACON, Ga. — Rashad Raymond ran for 163 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries to lead VMI to a 45-7 rout of Mercer on Saturday.

VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) beat the Bears (4-2, 3-1) even though it was without two injured standouts — receiver Jakob Herres and running back Korey Bridy.

Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns for VMI.

On the first offensive play of the game, VMI's Alex Oliver picked off a Fred Payton pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

On Mercer's next series, Payton fumbled on a sack by Will Bunton. VMI's Charles Dixon recovered the ball at the Mercer 20. Two plays later, VMI quarterback Seth Morgan scored on a 13-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0.

Raymond scored on an 80-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.

Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 26-yard field goal to give VMI a 24-0 halftime lead. VMI led 38-0 after three quarters.

VMI held Mercer to 200 yards of total offense, including 23 on the ground.

Ferrum 24, Shenandoah 23