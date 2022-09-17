State football roundup: W&L beats Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Alex Wertz ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries Saturday to lead the Washington and Lee football team to a 37-14 win over Methodist.

Jacob Romero ran for 81 yards on 12 carries for the Generals (2-1).

The Monarchs (1-2) scored to grab a 14-13 lead with 1:55 left in the second quarter, but they never scored again.

LaGrange 44, Ferrum 38

Shedrick Lindsey threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead LaGrange (1-1) to a win over Ferrum (0-3) on Saturday in LaGrange, Georgia.

Ferrum backup QB Jesper Korkalainen threw a 12-yard TD pass to Daniel Lamb to cut the lead to 38-35 with 11:58 to go. But Aubrey Carter scored on a 29-yard run to extend the lead to 44-35 with 4:23 left.

The visitors turned the ball over four times. LaGrange's Renardo Faust returned an interception for a TD.

Ferrum starting QB Brayden Hawkins completed 11 of 23 passes for 121 yards and one TD with three interceptions. Korkalainen completed nine of 11 passes for 74 yards and one TD. Zac Smiley ran for 126 yards and two TDs on 21 carries and caught a TD pass.

No. 19 Randolph-Macon 47, SVU 20

Drew Campanale completed 14 of 19 passes for 199 yards and one TD to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-0) past the Knights (0-3) on Saturday in Ashland.

Randolph-Macon scored the final 21 points of the game.

Southern Virginia's Colten Shumway completed 16 of 25 passes for 224 yards and one TD with one interception. He also fumbled on a sack, with the ball recovered by Randolph-Macon's Jacob Hutchinson to extend the lead to 40-20 late in the third.

SVU's Jireek Washington had six catches for 101 yards.

No. 15 William & Mary 34, Lafayette 7

Bronson Yoder ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tribe (3-0) past Lafayette (1-2) on Saturday in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Former VMI QB Reece Udinski completed 35 of 42 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Spiders (2-1) past Lehigh (1-2) on Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Hampton 17, Norfolk State 7

Backup QB Christopher Zellous threw for 153 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Hampton (3-0) to a win over Norfolk State (0-3).