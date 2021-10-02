State football roundup: W&L edges Hampden-Sydney

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Quarterback Stephen Murrin completed six of seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his starting debut to lead Washington and Lee to a 32-30 win over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.
The Generals (4-1, 3-0 ODAC) won their fourth straight game.
Josh Breece scored on a 15-yard run and Murrin ran for the ensuing two-point conversion to give W&L a 32-24 lead with 5:43 to go.
Running back Kaleb Smith (Franklin County) threw a 3-yard TD pass to Ed Newman on fourth-and-goal to cut the lead to 32-30 with 29 seconds left. But QB Tanner Bernard threw an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion attempt.
The Tigers (2-3, 2-1) recovered the onside kick, but Bernard threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-15 from the H-SC 42 with two seconds left.
W&L not only played without QB Jack Pollard, who was hurt in last weekend's win at Randolph-Macon, but also was without place-kicker Arturo Ramirez. So W&L tried for two-point conversions after each of its TDs on Saturday.
Breece ran for 91 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
Murrin threw a 2-yard TD pass to Alex Vaught (Roanoke Catholic) and a 70-yard TD pass to Coby Kirkland.
Bernard completed 22 of 34 passes for 393 yards and two TDs. Smith had seven catches for 101 yards.
Randolph-Macon 44, Ferrum 21
FERRUM — Backup QB Brecht Heuchan completed nine of 12 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown to lead the Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-1, 0-1).
Nick Hale (William Byrd) ran for 84 yards for the Yellow Jackets, while Justin DeLeon ran for 68 yards and two TDs.
Titus Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 372 yards and two TDs with one interception for Ferrum. Tmahdae Penn had six catches for 163 yards and two TDs.
Randolph-Macon piled up 560 yards of total offense.
Maryville 38, SVU 17
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Nelson Smith completed 16 of 19 passes for 222 yards and two TDs to lead the Scots (1-4, 1-2 USA South) to a win over Southern Virginia (1-4, 0-3).
Davis Pinkston completed 13 of 25 passes for 250 yards and two TDs with one interception for SVU.
JMU 23, New Hampshire 21
DURHAM, N.H. — Cole Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a pass with 1:45 to play as No. 3 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) held off No. 21 New Hampshire (3-2, 2-1).
Johnson's TD pass to Kris Thornton gave JMU a 23-21 with 8:20 to go.
Johnson had 273 yards passing, with Thornton catching 12 balls for 112 yards.
Elon 20, Richmond 7
RICHMOND — Davis Cheek threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the second quarter and McKinley Witherspoon added a fourth-quarter scoring run as Elon (2-3, 1-1 CAA) spotted No. 24 Richmond (2-3, 0-2) an early lead before coming up with the win.
Cheek gave Elon the lead for good when he connected with Bryson Daughtry from 14 yards out to make it 10-7.
Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44, OT
HAMPTON — Juwan Carter scored from the 1 to give Norfolk State (3-2) an overtime win in the Battle of the Bay.
Hampton (2-2) had knotted the score at 41-41 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation when Jett Duffey hooked up with Jadakis Bonds on a 17-yard touchdown pass.
The Pirates struck first in OT on an Alex Perez 28-yard field goal.