State football roundup: W&L edges Hampden-Sydney

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Quarterback Stephen Murrin completed six of seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his starting debut to lead Washington and Lee to a 32-30 win over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.

The Generals (4-1, 3-0 ODAC) won their fourth straight game.

Josh Breece scored on a 15-yard run and Murrin ran for the ensuing two-point conversion to give W&L a 32-24 lead with 5:43 to go.

Running back Kaleb Smith (Franklin County) threw a 3-yard TD pass to Ed Newman on fourth-and-goal to cut the lead to 32-30 with 29 seconds left. But QB Tanner Bernard threw an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion attempt.

The Tigers (2-3, 2-1) recovered the onside kick, but Bernard threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-15 from the H-SC 42 with two seconds left.

W&L not only played without QB Jack Pollard, who was hurt in last weekend's win at Randolph-Macon, but also was without place-kicker Arturo Ramirez. So W&L tried for two-point conversions after each of its TDs on Saturday.

Breece ran for 91 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.

Murrin threw a 2-yard TD pass to Alex Vaught (Roanoke Catholic) and a 70-yard TD pass to Coby Kirkland.