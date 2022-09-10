State football roundup: W&L shuts out Sewanee

SEWANEE, Tenn. — Alex Wertz ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Washington and Lee football team to a 44-0 win over Sewanee on Saturday.

Quarterback Stephen Murrin rushed for 82 yards and two TDs on 10 carries for the Generals (1-1). Jack Willi returned an interception 35 yards for a TD.

Sewanee (1-1) turned the ball over six times.

Muskingum 31, Ferrum 3: Jordan Garrett completed 15 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two TDs to lead visiting Muskingum (1-0) to a win Saturday.

Nick Thomas returned a fumble 65 yards for a TD.

Brayden Hawkins completed 14 of 31 passes for 99 yards with one interception for Ferrum (0-2).

Bridgewater 58, SVU 10: Malcolm Anderson completed 11 of 13 passes for 148 yards and three TDs to lead the host Eagles (2-0) to a win over the Knights (0-2) on Saturday.

Brendan Robinson returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown for BC. Teammate Aaron Moore returned an interception 20 yards for a TD.

Colten Shumway completed 19 of 32 passes for 154 yards and one TD with four interceptions for SVU.

JMU 63, Norfolk State 7: Todd Centeio completed 12 of 17 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dukes (2-0) past Norfolk State (0-2) on Saturday in Harrisonburg.

The father of JMU’s Curt Cignetti died earlier Saturday, but Cignetti still coached the Dukes in the game. Cignetti announced his father’s death on Twitter before the game. Frank Cignetti Sr., a former college coach, was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kris Thornton had seven catches for 102 yards and two TDs. Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 88 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.