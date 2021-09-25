State football roundup: W&L upsets No. 16 Randolph-Macon

ASHLAND — Backup quarterback Stephen Murrin scored on a 1-yard run with no time left on the clock and Josh Breece ran for the ensuing two-point conversion to give Washington and Lee a 25-24 comeback win over No. 16 Randolph-Macon on Saturday.
W&L (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) drove 99 yards on the winning touchdown drive. The 17-play drive took 7 minutes and 38 seconds. W&L starting QB Jack Pollard was injured on the 10th play of the drive.
It was W&L's first win over a ranked foe since 2015.
The Generals snapped defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon's 10-game winning streak, which dated back to 2019. W&L beat the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1) for the first time since 2017.
Pollard threw for 126 yards and one TD and also ran for a TD. Alex Wertz ran for 73 yards, while Breece rushed for 70 yards. Alex Vaught (Roanoke Catholic) had two catches for 102 yards and one TD.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Ferrum 30, Apprentice 28
FERRUM — Titus Jones completed 17 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers (3-0) past the Builders (1-2).
Ferrum led 20-0 at halftime.
Tmahdae Penn had three catches for 100 yards and one TD for Ferrum. Seth Deaton kicked three field goals.
Kevin Williams scored on a 70-yard interception return to extend Ferrum's lead to 30-21 with 7:08 to go.
With his team up 30-28, Ferrum's Avion Smith picked off a pass at the Ferrum 25 with 15 seconds left.
Methodist 37, SVU 14
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Brandon Bullins completed 28 of 42 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns with one interception to lead the Monarchs (2-1, 2-0 USA South) past Southern Virginia (1-3, 0-2).
Davis Pinkston completed 12 of 29 passes for 144 yards and two TDs with one interception for SVU.
The Knights trailed 27-14 at halftime.
William and Mary 34, Elon 31
ELON, N.C. — Running back DreSean Kendrick faded a 29-yard pass to Cole Blackman for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Tribe (3-1) a 10-point lead, and William and Mary held off a second-half charge by Elon in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.
Davis Cheek threw a 20-yard pass to get the Phoenix back within a field goal with 4:38 left.
Norfolk State 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16
LORETTO, Pa. — Juwan Carter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half as Norfolk State rallied for a win.
Carter gave the Spartans (2-2) the lead with a 4-yard scramble early in the third quarter.
LATE FRIDAY
Syracuse 24, Liberty 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Andre Szmyt kicked the game-winning 35-yard field goal with no time on the clock as Syracuse used a late turnover to defeat Liberty.
After the Syracuse defense forced Liberty quarterback Malik Willis into fumbling the ball with just under four minutes remaining, Szmyt converted the turnover into the game-winning field goal seven plays later.
Willis ran the ball 17 times for 81 yards and completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
Willis had rallied the Flames (3-1) from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to knot the contest at 21.