State football roundup: W&L upsets No. 16 Randolph-Macon

ASHLAND — Backup quarterback Stephen Murrin scored on a 1-yard run with no time left on the clock and Josh Breece ran for the ensuing two-point conversion to give Washington and Lee a 25-24 comeback win over No. 16 Randolph-Macon on Saturday.

W&L (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) drove 99 yards on the winning touchdown drive. The 17-play drive took 7 minutes and 38 seconds. W&L starting QB Jack Pollard was injured on the 10th play of the drive.

It was W&L's first win over a ranked foe since 2015.

The Generals snapped defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon's 10-game winning streak, which dated back to 2019. W&L beat the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1) for the first time since 2017.

Pollard threw for 126 yards and one TD and also ran for a TD. Alex Wertz ran for 73 yards, while Breece rushed for 70 yards. Alex Vaught (Roanoke Catholic) had two catches for 102 yards and one TD.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Ferrum 30, Apprentice 28

FERRUM — Titus Jones completed 17 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers (3-0) past the Builders (1-2).

Ferrum led 20-0 at halftime.