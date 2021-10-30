State football roundup: W&L wins on game-ending field goal

EMORY — Arturo Ramirez kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the Washington and Lee football team a 30-28 nonconference win over Emory & Henry on Saturday.
W&L (7-1) won its seventh straight game.
Kyle Short threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kashawn Cosey to give the Wasps (4-4) a 28-27 lead with 4:59 to go.
Ramirez missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt on fourth-and-7 from the E&H 36 with 39 seconds left, but W&L got another crack at fourth down because the Wasps were penalized for running into Ramirez. Coby Kirkland then ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-2 from the E&H 31 to keep the drive alive. Ramirez later capped the drive with the winning field goal.
Ramirez made three field goals, while W&L quarterback Stephen Murrin ran for 195 yards.
Devontae Jordan ran for 198 yards and two TDs for the Wasps.
Ferrum 57, Guilford 35
FERRUM — Titus Jones completed 16 of 23 passes for 239 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as the Panthers (6-2, 3-2 ODAC) beat the Quakers (1-6, 0-5) to clinch their first winning season since 2017.
In addition to breaking the single-game record for TD passes, Jones broke the school single-season marks for passing yards (2,000) and TD passes (20).
Ferrum's Joshua Ellerbe ran for 102 yards and one TD.
Guilford's Bailey Baker threw for 353 yards and four TDs.
Averett 28, SVU 23
BUENA VISTA — Bryce Jackson completed 19 of 28 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead Averett (4-4, 3-3 USA South) past the Knights (2-7, 1-6).
Conner Showalter of Averett returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown. Averett picked off four passes in the game.
Colten Shumway of SVU completed 13 of 26 passes for 197 yards and three TDs with two interceptions.
No. 5 JMU 45, Elon 21
HARRISONBURG — Cole Johnson threw a school-record six touchdown passes and James Madison (7-1, 5-1) beat Elon to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Johnson completed 22 of 25 passes for 307 yards.
W&M 31, No. 4 Villanova 18
PHILADELPHIA — Bronson Yoder ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and the William and Mary defense picked off four passes, leading the Tribe (6-2, 4-1 CAA) past Villanova (6-2, 4-1).
Liberty 62, UMass 17
LYNCHBURG — Malik Willis threw for 307 yards and four TDs to lead the Flames (7-2) to their school-record 15th straight home win.
ODU 23, Louisiana Tech 20
NORFOLK — Nick Rice kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Monarchs (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) the win.
Rice kicked a 29-yard field goal to tie the game at 20 with 1:52 left.
Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21
DURHAM, N.H. — Joe Mancuso threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Dykes and Richmond (3-5, 1-4 CAA) rallied to beat New Hampshire.
Dykes caught a 58-yard TD pass and then had a 28-yard TD catch with 3:44 remaining.
Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nick Bisceglia made a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to give Robert Morris (3-4, 2-2 Big South) a win over Hampton (3-5, 1-3).
Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey tied a program record by rushing for five touchdowns.
Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20
NORFOLK — Juwan Carter threw three touchdown passes as Norfolk State (6-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) beat winless Morgan State.