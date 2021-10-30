State football roundup: W&L wins on game-ending field goal

EMORY — Arturo Ramirez kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the Washington and Lee football team a 30-28 nonconference win over Emory & Henry on Saturday.

W&L (7-1) won its seventh straight game.

Kyle Short threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kashawn Cosey to give the Wasps (4-4) a 28-27 lead with 4:59 to go.

Ramirez missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt on fourth-and-7 from the E&H 36 with 39 seconds left, but W&L got another crack at fourth down because the Wasps were penalized for running into Ramirez. Coby Kirkland then ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-2 from the E&H 31 to keep the drive alive. Ramirez later capped the drive with the winning field goal.

Ramirez made three field goals, while W&L quarterback Stephen Murrin ran for 195 yards.

Devontae Jordan ran for 198 yards and two TDs for the Wasps.

Ferrum 57, Guilford 35

FERRUM — Titus Jones completed 16 of 23 passes for 239 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as the Panthers (6-2, 3-2 ODAC) beat the Quakers (1-6, 0-5) to clinch their first winning season since 2017.