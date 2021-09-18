State roundup: Backup QB helps VMI win at Cornell

ITHICA, N.Y. — Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Collin Ironside passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead VMI to a 31-21 nonconference victory over Cornell in the Big Red's season opener on Saturday.
Ironside took over when sophomore starter Seth Morgan was injured in the first quarter. Ironside completed 27 of 42 passes with one interception.
VMI's Korey Bridy ran for 96 yards on 20 carries, while teammate Jakob Herres finished with seven catches for 60 yards.
It was Cornell's first game since the 2019 season.
No. 22 VMI (2-1) grabbed a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on Bridy's 1-yard plunge after Stone Snyder's fumble recovery set up the 30-yard drive. Cornell pulled even in the second quarter.
The VMI defense set up the Keydets' second score by stopping the Big Red on a fourth-and-2 at the Cornell 36-yard line. Ironside then capped a six-play VMI drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Herres for a 14-7 lead.
After Cornell tied the game with 20 seconds remaining in the half, VMI returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to set up Jerry Rice's 41-yard field goal as time expired for a 17-14 lead.
The Keydets upped their advantage to 10 points on Ironside's 4-yard run with 6:19 left in the third quarter.
Cornell pulled within 24-21 on the ensuing drive. But Ironside put the Keydets in the driver's seat with a 7-yard TD toss to Herres with 6:57 left to play.
W&L 63, Guilford 7
LEXINGTON — The Generals (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) piled up 671 yards of total offense — the second-best total in their history — in a win over the Quakers (1-1, 0-1).
W&L ran for 533 yards — the fourth-best total in its history.
The Generals led 49-0 at halftime.
Alex Wertz ran for 122 yards and one TD for W&L, while Stephen Murrin ran for 116 yards and three TDs. Jack Pollard threw two TD passes.
LaGrange 38, SVU 34
BUENA VISTA — LaGrange (1-2, 1-0) beat Southern Virginia (1-2, 0-1), spoiling the Knights' USA South debut.
Shedrick Lindsey threw a 7-yard TD pass to give the Panthers a 35-34 lead with 14:20 to go. Alex Rivera added a 24-yard field goal with 3:56 left.
The Panthers forced seven SVU turnovers, tying a LaGrange record. The Panthers recorded a school-record five interceptions.
Davis Pinkston of SVU threw for 289 yards and two TDs but was picked off four times.
Hampton 48, Howard 32
WASHINGTON — Jett Duffey threw for three TDs, including a 95-yarder to Hezekiah Grimsley, as Hampton defeated Howard at Audi Field in the inaugural Truth and Service Classic.
The 95-yard hookup from Duffey to Grimsley was the longest scoring pass in Big South Conference history.
W&M 27, Colgate 7
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Donavyn Lester rushed for 117 yards with a touchdown, Darius Wilson ran for another and William and Mary defeated Colgate.
The Tribe (2-1) scored three rushing TDs in the first half for a 21-0 lead at the break. W&M outgained the Raiders 328-114 yards on the ground.
Villanova 34, Richmond 27
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Daniel Smith led a three-touchdown blitz in the final five minutes and No. 12 Villanova stunned No. 21 Richmond in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both of the FCS-ranked teams.
Smith scored a 1-yard touchdown run, before throwing a 44-yard TD pass to Jaaron Hayek followed by a 47-yard score to Rayjoun Pringle to take the lead with 38 seconds left.