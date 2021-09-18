State roundup: Backup QB helps VMI win at Cornell

ITHICA, N.Y. — Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Collin Ironside passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead VMI to a 31-21 nonconference victory over Cornell in the Big Red's season opener on Saturday.

Ironside took over when sophomore starter Seth Morgan was injured in the first quarter. Ironside completed 27 of 42 passes with one interception.

VMI's Korey Bridy ran for 96 yards on 20 carries, while teammate Jakob Herres finished with seven catches for 60 yards.

It was Cornell's first game since the 2019 season.

No. 22 VMI (2-1) grabbed a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on Bridy's 1-yard plunge after Stone Snyder's fumble recovery set up the 30-yard drive. Cornell pulled even in the second quarter.

The VMI defense set up the Keydets' second score by stopping the Big Red on a fourth-and-2 at the Cornell 36-yard line. Ironside then capped a six-play VMI drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Herres for a 14-7 lead.

After Cornell tied the game with 20 seconds remaining in the half, VMI returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to set up Jerry Rice's 41-yard field goal as time expired for a 17-14 lead.