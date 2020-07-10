State's FCS schools could suffer financial issues if Power Five schools cut nonconference games

If FBS conferences go to league-only games, the FCS goes without substantial revenue in a year during which that would be particularly helpful.
The Big Ten on Thursday announced that if its members can play football this season, they will play only league opponents. That move is expected to prompt a string of other FBS conferences to follow suit during the pandemic.
For Virginia’s FCS programs, what would that mean in terms of lost guarantee incomes?
VMI ($375,000) at Virginia, Richmond ($500,000) at Pittsburgh, James Madison ($500,000) at North Carolina, William and Mary ($650,000) at Stanford, Hampton ($190,000) at Old Dominion, Norfolk State ($300,000) at East Carolina, and Norfolk State ($275,000) at Charlotte.
The coronavirus pandemic already sliced college sports budgets in a notable way. The 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament was scheduled to result in a distribution of about $600 million to 350 Division I schools. Its cancellation means the pool shrinks to $225 million, with $50 million of that coming from NCAA reserves.
Conferences, at all levels, made various cost-cutting moves for the 2020-21 academic year in response to the decrease in NCAA-distributed funds.
The pandemic also will decrease enrollment at colleges across the country, meaning reduced fiscal support for athletic departments.
The absence of FBS guarantees “would have a significant financial impact on a lot of [FCS] programs,” according to former CAA commissioner Tom Yeager. “FCS football is not on the positive side of the ledger, and so that [guarantee] narrows that gap. It takes some of the pressure off.”