Staunton River grad Ballengee finishes 7th in decathlon at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Staunton River High School graduate Markus Ballengee of the University of Arkansas finished seventh out of 17 competitors in the decathlon Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Ballengee broke the Arkansas record by totaling 8,097 points in the two-day event. He won the discus, took third in the shot put and was fifth in the pole vault.
The top three finishers — Garrett Scantling (8,647 points), Steven Bastien (8,485) and Zach Ziemek (8,471) — earned berths in the Tokyo Olympics.
Former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College standout Carmen Graves finished 15th in the prelims of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday night with a personal-best time of 9:41.80. She did not make Thursday's 14-woman final.
On Monday, Virginia Tech's Fitsum Seyoum finished 10th overall and 10th in his heat with a school-record time of 8:28.72 in the prelims of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase. UVa's Derek Johnson was 15th overall and 11th in his heat (8:32.97). Neither made Friday's 14-man final. The top five finishers in each of the two heats advanced, along with the next four fastest finishers overall.
Curtis Thompson won the men's javelin Monday (271-7).
Allyson Felix took second in the women's 400 meters final Sunday night to clinch her fifth trip to the Olympics. The 35-year-old mom of a 2-year-old earned the chance to win a 10th Olympic medal and break a tie with Merlene Ottey as the most decorated Olympic female track athlete.
Felix finished in 50.02 seconds, 0.24 behind Quanera Hayes, who also has a 2-year-old, and 0.01 ahead of Wadeline Jonathas.
In the men's 100 meters final Sunday, 39-year-old Justin Gatlin pulled up lame about halfway through the race and finished last. The former Olympic champion is also entered in the 200.
Trayvon Bromell (9.8 seconds), Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley finished in the top three spots in that race, also leaving Noah Lyles out of the mix (but still the favorite in the 200).
Keni Harrison won the 100-meter women's hurdles title (12.47) Sunday, though the American threesome for that race isn't quite set. Defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal finished second, but her trip is contingent on her winning an appeal on a doping conviction related to missed tests. So fourth-place finisher Gabbi Cunningham could get her spot.
Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of ex-NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, won the women's high jump (6-5) Sunday.
Keturah Orji won the women's triple jump (meet-record 47-7 3/4).
On Monday, defending Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter revealed that she will not compete at the trials because she is healing from a complicated June 3 operation. A surgically removed tumor on her right ankle came back benign. There also was a gumball-sized piece of bone that needed to be removed. She had been entered in the shot put prelims, which are set for Thursday.
SWIMMING
DeSorbo named assistant
Virginia men's and women's swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo was named one of seven assistant coaches for the U.S. Olympic swimming team for the Tokyo Games on Monday.
DeSorbo steered UVa to the women's team title at the NCAA championships this year. UVa swimmers Alex Walsh, Paige Madden and Kate Douglass have made the U.S. team.
ETC.
Tokyo to allow fans
TOKYO — A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced.
Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, all of whom must be Japanese residents — for each Olympic venue, regardless of whether it is indoors or outdoors. Officials said that if coronavirus cases rise again, the rules could be changed and fans could still be barred all together.