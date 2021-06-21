Staunton River grad Ballengee finishes 7th in decathlon at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Staunton River High School graduate Markus Ballengee of the University of Arkansas finished seventh out of 17 competitors in the decathlon Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Ballengee broke the Arkansas record by totaling 8,097 points in the two-day event. He won the discus, took third in the shot put and was fifth in the pole vault.

The top three finishers — Garrett Scantling (8,647 points), Steven Bastien (8,485) and Zach Ziemek (8,471) — earned berths in the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College standout Carmen Graves finished 15th in the prelims of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday night with a personal-best time of 9:41.80. She did not make Thursday's 14-woman final.

On Monday, Virginia Tech's Fitsum Seyoum finished 10th overall and 10th in his heat with a school-record time of 8:28.72 in the prelims of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase. UVa's Derek Johnson was 15th overall and 11th in his heat (8:32.97). Neither made Friday's 14-man final. The top five finishers in each of the two heats advanced, along with the next four fastest finishers overall.

Curtis Thompson won the men's javelin Monday (271-7).