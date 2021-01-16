Stephens helps VMI beat The Citadel for 4th straight time

"A lot of times I was getting out in transition and finding open spots, just sprinting to the corner or wings," Conway said.

"We want him to shoot that ball, and sometimes he gets a little reluctant," Earl said. "I was happy that he was firing away."

VMI was unable to play last weekend at Furman because of at least one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the VMI program. But the Keydets were able to return to action Wednesday, losing to Wofford on a last-second shot.

VMI swingman Myles Lewis, who leads the team in rebounding, missed his second straight game Saturday while quarantining. Earl would not say if Lewis had tested positive.

Earl said the staff challenged Conway to make up for Lewis' absence on the boards. Conway grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs, who entered the game ranked second nationally in scoring average (92.2 ppg), scored a season-high 103 points but gave up a season-high 110 points.

Down 45-43, VMI went on a 9-0 run to grab a 52-45 lead with 49.3 seconds left in the first half. Parham had six points in the run.