Stephens helps VMI beat The Citadel for 4th straight time

LEXINGTON — Two of the better 3-point shooting teams in the nation squared off at Cameron Hall on Saturday.
But VMI's big man stole the show.
Junior center Jake Stephens scored a career-high 33 points to help the VMI basketball team beat The Citadel 110-103 in the latest edition of the military-school rivalry.
"I'm always a little bit bigger than the people we tend to play against," the 6-foot-10, 266-pound Stephens said. "The past two years, it's been a little work in progress. But knowing now that my coaches have a lot of confidence in me down there [inside] allows me to … shoot a lot more."
The Bulldogs drained 13 3-pointers and VMI sank 12. The Citadel entered the game as the Division I leader in 3-pointers per game (14.2), with VMI ranked fourth (11.3).
But the Keydets (7-6, 2-2 Southern Conference) had the advantage inside.
"They're deadly from 3 and then you put big Jake inside and he's finishing like he did today, they have a nice team," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, formerly the coach at VMI. "Our post players, he just outworked them on numerous occasions."
Stephens was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range but was 11 of 14 from 2-point territory. He also was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
"It wasn't even a good game for me," Stephens said. "I didn't even shoot the ball real well."
Well, he did not shoot well from outside. But he did fine in the paint.
"I guess I should've just stuck to inside," said Stephens, who also snared 11 rebounds.
The Keydets shot 52.2% from the field. They scored 44 points in the paint.
"We're able to this year get the ball more down low to Jake," VMI coach Dan Earl said. "He's done a tremendous job of changing his body. He's more physical, posts up hard."
The Bulldogs (8-2, 1-2), who trailed the entire second half, lost their second straight game.
The Keydets beat their archrival for the fourth straight time.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," said VMI guard Greg Parham, who had 20 of his 27 points in the first half. "That's a rivalry game, so coming out and trying to win that game means a lot for myself, my team and the school."
VMI sophomore guard Sean Conway registered career highs in points (25) and 3-pointers (seven). He entered the game averaging 8.6 points.
"The one we didn't see coming is Sean Conway," Baucom said.
Conway was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
"A lot of times I was getting out in transition and finding open spots, just sprinting to the corner or wings," Conway said.
"We want him to shoot that ball, and sometimes he gets a little reluctant," Earl said. "I was happy that he was firing away."
VMI was unable to play last weekend at Furman because of at least one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the VMI program. But the Keydets were able to return to action Wednesday, losing to Wofford on a last-second shot.
VMI swingman Myles Lewis, who leads the team in rebounding, missed his second straight game Saturday while quarantining. Earl would not say if Lewis had tested positive.
Earl said the staff challenged Conway to make up for Lewis' absence on the boards. Conway grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds.
The Bulldogs, who entered the game ranked second nationally in scoring average (92.2 ppg), scored a season-high 103 points but gave up a season-high 110 points.
Down 45-43, VMI went on a 9-0 run to grab a 52-45 lead with 49.3 seconds left in the first half. Parham had six points in the run.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 57-56 in the second half, but VMI went on a 13-3 run to build a 70-59 cushion with 14:56 to go. Stephens had 10 points in the run.